Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig, Ariana Grande, Hugh Jackman and other celebrities watch Novak Djokovic-Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon final

Several celebrities were in attendance to watch the Wimbledon men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, including Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman, Daniel Craig and Ariana Grande.

Djokovic and Alcaraz are facing each other for the third time, with their head-to-head currently locked at 1-1. Both players booked their place in the Wimbledon final with straight-set wins in the semifinals, the Serb beating Jannik Sinner while the Spaniard eliminated Daniil Medvedev.

The Wimbledon men's final is being witnessed by a number of celebrities, including actors Brad Pitt and Daniel Craig, who was seen present with his wife Rachel Weisz in the royal box.

Hugh Jackman is also in attendance in the Wimbledon final and stated earlier that he would be supporting Djokovic.

"Beyond excited to be here and cheer on @DjokerNole," the Aussie's tweet read.

Singer Ariana Grande was also present on Centre Court along with actors Andrew Garfield and Tom Hiddleston.

Others who were in attendance on Cenre Court included Prince William, his wife Kate, and their children George and Charlotte.

A few former Wimbledon champions also watched the final. These included Chris Evert, Billie Jean King, Stan Smith and Stefan Edberg.

Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will decide the men's World No. 1 ranking

Novak Djokovic in action during the grass-court Major final

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are both in the race for the World No. 1 ranking. Whoever out of the two wins the Wimbledon final, will be at the top of the ATP rankings come Monday, July 1.

Alcaraz and Djokovic have been having a cat and mouse race for the No. 1 ranking throughout the 2023 season. Early in the season, the Serb dethroned the Spaniard from the top of the ATP rankings after the Australian Open. Alcaraz reclaimed it by winning the Indian Wells Masters but later lost it after his semifinal exit at the Miami Open.

The Spaniard reclaimed the ranking during the Italian Open but Djokovic dethroned him once again by winning the French Open. Alcaraz reclaimed it back by winning his maiden grass-court title in Queen's Club, London.

Victory for Djokovic will see him script history and set a new record for the most number of Grand Slam singles title won in the Open Era by any player, male or female. He will also equal Roger Federer's record for the most titles won by a man at Wimbledon.

If Alcaraz comes out on top, he will become the first Spaniard to win the grass-court Major since Rafael Nadal in 2010.

