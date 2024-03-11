"Bradley Cooper was brilliant" - Chris Evert shares her take on 'Maestro' actor's Oscar snub, highlights Emma Stone's reaction after Best Actress win

Chris Evert expressed her disbelief over 'Hangover' fame Bradley Cooper’s latest Academy Award miss. Evert couldn’t hold back her support for Cooper’s performance in the Leonard Bernstein biopic, Maestro.

Despite the actor’s commendable portrayal, and being nominated in three categories (Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Picture as one of the producers) for the biopic, the American actor walked away empty-handed. This extended Cooper’s losing streak at the Oscars to an unfortunate 0-12 record.

Evert felt that Cooper was deserving of an Oscar and tweeted in support of the latter on Sunday, March 10.

"Am I the only one who thinks Bradley Cooper deserves the #OSCAR ??? 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️I thought he was brilliant…" Evert wrote.

Cooper lost the Best Picture award to 'Oppenheimer' directed by Christopher Nolan, who went on to win the Best Director award as well for the same film; lost the Best Actor award to Cillian Murphy for his portrayal of 'J. Robert Oppenheimer' in 'Oppenheimer'; and Best Original Screenplay award to 'Anatomy of a Fall.'

On the other hand, the 18-time Grand Slam champion also commented on Emma Stone’s win for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Poor Things". Stone was nominated along with Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Annette Bening (Nyad), and Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall).

Stone’s reaction to her win was one of shock and disbelief, which Evert captured in her tweet:

"The look on Emma Stone’s face was priceless…"

Chris Evert previously criticized Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's Oscars snub for Barbie

Chris Evert at the 2023 WTA Finals

Chris Evert previously expressed frustration over the Oscar snub of Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig for their work in 'Barbie.' Despite the film's eight nominations, neither Robbie nor Gerwig received nods for Best Actress and Best Director.

'Barbie' secured eight nominations, spanning categories such as Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), Best Costume Design, Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrera), Best Original Song, Best Production Design, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The snub sparked outrage among fans and celebrities who took to social media to express their frustration.

"Greta Gerwig: Made a critically acclaimed, culturally profound, feminist movie about Barbie and the patriarchy that made a billion dollars at the box office. The Oscar nomination goes to … Ken," a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Evert quoted the user's tweet and wrote:

"I’m sorry; how is this…. Possible???😡"