"Bravo" - Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert hails Italian tennis resurgence as Jannik Sinner & co. occupy 5 spots in top 50 of live ATP rankings

Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert recently hailed the Italian Tennis Federation as five Italian players including Jannik Sinner have broken into the Top 50 live ranking. He commended them for organizing multiple Challenger tour events on home soil for extraordinary results.

Italian tennis breathed new fire as the Sinner-lead team won the 2023 Davis Cup after a hiatus of 47 years. The soccer-obsessed country discovered a new sport as Jannik Sinner was crowned the 2024 Australian Open champion, breaking a 48-year dry spell.

Agassi's ex-coach pointed out that as many as five Italian men are in the top 50 of the live ranking with Matteo Arnaldi at World No. 34 being the oldest out of the lot at 23 years. He credited this success to the organization of multiple Challenger tournaments in Italy.

Trending

In the live ranking, Jannik Sinner is ranked World No. 1, Lorenzo Musetti at 30, Matteo Arnaldi at 34, Luciano Darderi at 41, and Flavio Cobolli at 50.

"Live ATP Ranking Italian 🇮🇹 men’s tennis 🎾 has 5 players in top 50 Arnadi ranked 34 is the oldest at 23, there challenger system having so many during the year on home soil is simply working off the charts bravo," Brad Gilbert wrote.

Expand Tweet

Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Sonego and other Italians at the 2024 French Open

2023 Davis Cup Final

Sinner has started strong with three straight-set wins against Christopher Eubanks, Richard Gasquet, and Pavel Kotov to book a spot in the fourth round.

Lorenzo Musetti defeated Daniel Galan and home hero Gael Monfils to set up a third-round encounter against Novak Djokovic.

Matteo Arnaldi defeated Arthur Fils in the first round, and Alexandre Muller in the second round before upsetting Andrey Rublev in the third round.

Luciano Darderi won his first-round match against Rinky Hijikata in the first round before losing to Tallon Griekspoor in the second round. Flavio Cobolli defeated Hamad Medjedovic in the first round and was on the brink of upsetting Holger Rune in the second round but the Dane prevailed in a tight five-setter.

Arnaldi, after defeating Rublev, in his on-court interview was asked about the incredible run by him and his compatriots.

"It gives you a little push because you grew up together and see each other succeed. You want to do the same. This gives us a little confidence to go on court and do a little more… right now it’s working,” Arnaldi said.

Sinner is in contention to become the World No. 1 at the 2024 French Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback