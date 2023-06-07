Sloane Stephens discusses new kits after Nike split, trip to the White House with stepson, and more

Sloane Stephens took part in a Q&A session with her fans on Tuesday, June 6. She shared insights on her new tennis kits following her split with Nike, visiting the White House on Easter with her stepson and much more.

Stephens suffered a defeat at the hands of Aryna Sabalenka, losing 7-6(5), 6-4 in the fourth round of the 2023 French Open. Following that she took to social media to connect with her fans.

During the interaction, fans asked Sloane Stephens about her favourite outfit color from the French Open. They also asked whether she would be sporting different colored ensembles at other Grand Slam events, similar to her Roland Garros attires.

In response, Stephens shared that her favorite outfit color at the French Open was blue and hinted at exciting new wardrobe additions to come. She acknowledged wearing an all-white dress at Wimbledon but revealed that she will be "bringing the heat" in the summer series.

"Yes! Lot's of new stuff coming! Excited for you to see what's next. Obviously Wimbledon is all white. So you will see only white there. But summer series... We are bringing the heat @fpmovement ✅ ," Stephens captioned her Instagram story.

Sloane Stephens' Instagram stories.

Stephens, who had been with Nike since 2018, ended her partnership with the company at the start of the 2023 season. Since her split with the brand, the former World No. 3 embarked on a new collaboration with Free People Movement, an American fashion brand.

When asked about her favorite moment on clay during the 2023 season, the American shared a photo of herself holding the trophy she had won at L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo.

Sloane Stephens also shared that her favourite memory not related to tennis was taking her stepson and his best friend to the White House Easter Egg Roll. She also revealed that they had the opportunity to meet the President and the First Lady.

"Taking my baby and his best friend to the White House for the Easter egg roll. They got to meet the President and the First Lady 💖 ," Stephens wrote.

Stephens' IG stories

"Racial abuse has been a problem my entire career, it has never stopped" - Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens at the 2023 French Open

Sloane Stephens further spoke about the racial abuse she receives on social media which has only escalated in recent times. The American revealed that she has come to terms with the fact that she will continue to face this issue throughout her career.

"[Racial abuse] has obviously been a problem my entire career. It has never stopped. If anything, it's only gotten worse. I did hear about the software. I have not used it. I have a lot of obviously key words banned on Instagram and all of these things," Sloane Stephens said.

Stephens disclosed that she has taken measures to ensure her safety on Instagram by blocking numerous keywords. However, she acknowledges that some individuals are still able to circumvent those precautions.

"But that doesn't stop someone from just typing in an asterisk or typing it in a different way, which obviously software most of the time doesn't catch. So, yeah, it hasn't stopped and I haven't used the software yet," she added.

