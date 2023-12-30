Brisbane International 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 1

The Brisbane International has arrived, ready to kick off the 2024 tennis season. There is a special buzz surrounding the tournament as 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is making his comeback after a year-long injury layoff.

Aside from Nadal, the ATP 250 and WTA 500 tournament features Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Naomi Osaka, Andy Murray, Holger Rune, Ben Shelton and Grigor Dimitrov, among others.

Fans will have enough matches to enjoy on the first day of the tournament (December 31, 2023) with the Spanish veteran taking to the court, albeit in doubles. Rune, Shelton, Murray, Dimitrov and Sebastian Korda will also be in action in doubles.

On the women's side, there is plenty of action in singles, with rising star Mirra Andreeva, American sensation Sloane Stephens, Marta Kostyuk, Katerina Siniakova, Martina Trevisan and Anna Kalinskaya vying for a place in the Round of 32.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the 2024 Brisbane International:

Pat Rafter Arena

(Starting at 11:00 AM)

[WC] Arina Rodionova vs Martina Trevisan

Followed by: Katerina Siniakova vs Sloane Stephens

(Not before 2:00 PM)

Alexei Popyrin vs Christopher O'Connell

Followed by: Max Purcell/Jordan Thompson vs [WC] Marc Lopez/Rafael Nadal

Show Court 1

(Starting at 11:00 AM)

Diana Shnaider vs Mirra Andreeva

Followed by: Peyton Stearns vs Camila Giorgi

(Not before 2:00 PM)

Luca Van Assche vs Alexander Shevchenko

Followed by: Aslan Karatsev/Roman Safiullin vs Andy Murray/Holger Rune

Followed by: [WC] Daria Kasatkina/Daria Saville vs Lidziya Marozava/Monica Niculescu

Show Court 2

(Starting at 11:00 AM)

Anna Kalinskaya vs Bernarda Pera

Followed by: Anna Karolina Schmiedlova vs Caroline Dolehide

Followed by: Ana Bogdan vs Marta Kostyuk

Followed by: Cristina Bucsa vs Greet Minnen

Followed by: Anastasia Potapova/Yana Sizikova vs [WC] Talia Gibson/Priscilla Hon

Court 10

(Not before 2:00 PM)

Matwe Middelkoop/Denys Molchanov vs Ugo Humbert/Ben Shelton

Followed by: N.Sriram Balaji/Victor Vlad Cornea vs Grigor Dimitrov/Sebastian Korda

Court 14

(Not before 2:00 PM)

Nicolas Barrientos/Rafael Matos vs Daniel Altmaier/Yannick Hanfmann

(Not before 3:00 PM)

Danielle Collins/Nadiia Kichenok vs Shuko Aoyama/Aleksandra Krunic

Where to watch Brisbane International 2024?

Rafael Nadal pictured with fans ahead of Brisbane International 2024 campaign

Viewers in the USA, UK and Canada can watch the 2024 Brisbane International live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky UK.

Canada: Fans in the country can watch the matches on TSN.

