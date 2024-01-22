“Bro doesn't rate WTA, true heir to Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal” – Carlos Alcaraz failing to pick favorite women’s player amuses tennis fans

Tennis fans on the internet recently reacted toCarlos Alcaraz failing to pick his favorite WTA player.

Alcaraz booked his Australian Open quarterfinal berth on Monday, January 22, as he defeated Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-0. He will take on Germany's Alexander Zverev next.

Following his win, Alcaraz answered a few questions from former World No. 1 Jim Courier during his on-court interview. Courier asked the Spaniard to share a few names of the players he likes watching play on the court.

"Well, I'm a huge fan of tennis. I love to watch every match if I can but I love watching Daniil [Medvedev] for example, Novak [Djokovic], [Jannik] Sinner as well. I mean those guys, I like to watch, every time they step on the court, they put [their] best level. As a huge tennis fan, I like to watch pretty good tennis, high level, so those players or the best players in the world, I like to watch," the 20-year-old replied.

Courier continued, asking the youngster to name any of his favorite players from the women's circuit.

"Well, I, I watch WTA as well," he said laughing as he invoked laughter from the crowd at Rod Laver Arena. "No, I mean, when I can obviously, I mean when I turn the TV on, if it's WTA, ATP, whatever, I like to watch," he added after failing to come up with a name.

Alcaraz's response amused fans online, who took jest at the World No. 2 not being able to come up with a single women's player's name. One fan on X found the whole incident hilarious.

"This sh*t is so funny," a fan wrote.

Another fan pointed out the hilarious moment Alcaraz fumbled during his response.

"Brain went into overdrive mode to find a name "I turn the tv on".

A third opined Carlos Alcaraz proved with his response that he would fill Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal's shoes perfectly.

"Bro doesn't rate WTA lmao. True heir to Djokovic and Nadal," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from X:

Carlos Alcaraz "loves" playing against his Australian Open QF opponent Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev shakes hands with Carlos Alcaraz (R)

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Alexander Zverev in a quarterfinal match on Wednesday, January 24, at the Australian Open 2024. He will look to level their head-to-head tally, which currently stands at 4-3 in Zverev's favor.

During a press conference in Melbourne, Alcaraz stated that Zverev bring the best out of him.

"He is a really great player. I love playing against him. It's always a tough battles. I have to play my best level. He push me to play my 100% every time," he said.

The duo most recently played against each other at the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, where Alexander Zverev bettered Carlos Alcaraz 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-4.

