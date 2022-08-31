Brooklyn Decker wishes 'stud muffin husband' Andy Roddick on his 40th birthday

Brooklyn Decker wished her husband - former US Open winner Andy Roddick - on his 40th birthday on Tuesday.

Roddick - the last American male to win a singles Major - won his lone Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows nearly two decades ago. The then-21-year-old beat Juan Carlos Ferrero in the 2003 US Open final.

On the occasion of Roddick's 40th birthday, his wife - former Sports Illustrated model Brooklyn Decker - shared a few pictures of her husband a few years apart, claiming 'the stud muffin' hasn't 'changed a bit.'

"Happy 40th birthday, to my stud muffin of a husband who hasn't changed a bit since these photos were taken. @andyroddick," Decker tweeted.

Brooklyn Decker @BrooklynDecker Happy 40th birthday, to my stud muffin of a husband who hasn’t changed a bit since these photos were taken. @andyroddick Happy 40th birthday, to my stud muffin of a husband who hasn’t changed a bit since these photos were taken. @andyroddick https://t.co/tOMlhEzOgx

Roddick is widely regarded as one of the best American male singles players since the turn of the century. The former World No. 1 reached four other Major finals after his Flushing Meadows triumph but lost to Roger Federer on each occasion. One of those instances was at the US Open in 2006.

The 40-year-old announced his retirement after reaching the fourth round of the 2012 US Open.

How Andy Roddick fared at the US Open?

Andy Roddick after his 2003 Flushing Meadows triumph

Andy Roddick fared well at his home Grand Slam event, winning 43 of his 55 matches in 13 visits.

Barring two losses in the first round - 2000 (on his debut) and 2005 - Roddick made the second week on nine occasions. That includes six quarterfinals and two trips to the final - winning one.

Undoubtedly, Roddick's finest fortnight at Flushing Meadows was his triumph in 2003. Entering the tournament as the fourth seed, the then 21-year-old American breezed through the first four rounds, dropping just one set.

After beating Sjeng Schalken in straight sets in the last eight, Roddick faced his first real test of his title credentials against Argentine David Nalbandian where he had to come back from the brink to win.

Falling two sets behind, the American had to save a match point in the third set tiebreak, albeit on his own serve. He did that with aplomb as he went on to reduce arrears. Roddick would then cruise through the next two sets - dropping just four games to reach his first Major final.

Roddick made short work of Ferrero - beating the Spaniard in straight sets to succeed Pete Sampras as the latest American male player to win at Flushing Meadows.

Three years later, Andy Roddick returned to the Flushing Meadows final but lost to Roger Federer in four sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan