"Brushed the dust off this one" - Emma Raducanu shares comeback update, hints at US Open return as she picks up her racket after wrist surgeries

Emma Raducanu has recently provided an exciting update regarding her much-anticipated comeback. The Brit hinted at her potential return to the US Open as she resumed training with her rackets after undergoing wrist surgeries.

In September 2021, Raducanu had her name in the annals of tennis history by becoming the first qualifier ever to win a Grand Slam - the US Open. She also became the first British woman to claim the US Open title since Virginia Wade's triumph in 1968.

The 20-year-old's career has been marred by a string of injuries ever since her victorious campaign at the American Major. Raducanu had to undergo surgeries on both her wrists and her ankle, which unfortunately rendered her unable to compete in both the 2023 French Open and the Wimbledon Championships.

Emma Raducanu recently took to social media to provide an update on her comeback. She shared a picture of her tennis kit bag, mentioning that she had to brush off the accumulated dust due to her prolonged absence from the court.

Raducanu also subtly hinted that she could feature in the 2023 US Open, which is scheduled to commence on August 28. She shared an image of a tennis ball adorned with 'US Open' inscribed on it.

"Brushed the dust off this one today," Raducanu captioned her Instagram story,

"Progress pixxxx!" she wrote.

Screenshots of Emma Raducanu's Instagram stories

Last week, Raducanu also shared a couple of videos and a photo of herself practicing on a tennis court.

"August 2nd, THE FUN PART. 1st time back on court ♥️😆 ," Raducanu captioned her Instagram post.

"She'll win more Grand Slams when it's all said and done" - Emma Raducanu's agent Max Eisenbud

Emma Raducanu with the 2021 US Open trophy

Emma Raducanu has been subjected to considerable backlash from tennis fans who argue that her numerous sponsorship agreements are hindering her ability to focus on her playing career.

However, Raducanu's agent Max Eisenbud, who also serves as the Head of Clients at IMG Tennis, vehemently dismissed the notion. He firmly believes that the youngster's extensive endorsement portfolio has not had any adverse effects on her on-court performance, especially considering her remarkable title victory at the 2021 US Open.

"I don't think anything would've changed if we did zero deals, I really believe that. I think most people think that she's shooting all the time, but that's not the case," Eisenbud said on 'The Tennis Podcast.'

Eisenbud also conveyed unwavering confidence in the Brit's capability to clinch another Grand Slam title. He emphasized that Raducanu's triumph at the US Open was not a mere stroke of luck, but rather a resounding testament to her skills and immense potential as a player.

"She's young. You don't just accidentally win the US Open the way she did, you have to be great to do what she did, and I think she will settle, things will get more calm for her, and she will make more deep runs. I think she'll win more Grand Slams when it's all said and done," he said.