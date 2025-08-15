  • home icon
Brutally hot Cincinnati Open conditions can't stop Iga Swiatek from making drinking jokes as Pole reaches SF for 3rd straight year

By Subhashish Majumdar
Published Aug 15, 2025 20:10 GMT
Iga Swiatek used her sense of humour to entertain the crowd after he QF win - Source: Getty
Iga Swiatek used her sense of humor to entertain the crowd after he QF win - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek cruised into the semifinals of the 2025 Cincinnati Open with an emphatic 6-3, 6-4 win against Anna Kalinskaya of Russia on Friday (August 15). The brutally hot conditions in Cincinnati did little to wear down Swiatek's sense of humor, with the Pole cracking a drinking joke, much to the amusement of the crowd at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

When asked how she managed to stay hydrated and calm on court despite the searing heat, the Pole unhesitatingly replied that there was no secret to her composure. Swiatek then clarified that all she drinks is water, amid sounds of laughter from the stands.

The World No. 3 has now advanced to the semifinals at Cincinnati for the third year in succession. Swiatek, however, has yet to reach the final of the WTA 1000 event, losing to Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

"It’s hot today… How do you stay hydrated and still look so calm on court," she was asked.
"There’s no secret, I just drink... but water," she replied. "Nothing. Honestly, I think we kind of need to get used to it with how the world is changing. It's going to be worse and worse I guess."
Iga Swiatek has yet to drop a set in the competition, thanks to straight-sets wins against Anastasia Potapova and Sorana Cirstea. Marta Kostyk handed Swiatek a walkover in the third round of the Cincinnati Open.

Swiatek will face off with Elena Rybakina in an effort to make it to her maiden Cincinnati final. The six-time Grand Slam champion and Rybakina have played each other nine times in the past. Swiatek holds a 5-4 edge.

Maiden Wimbledon triumph the highlight of Iga Swiatek's 2025 season

Iga Swiatek in action at Cincinnati - Source: Getty
Iga Swiatek in action at Cincinnati - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek's quest to win her first-ever Australian Open (the only Grand Slam she has failed to win thus far) was foiled by Madison Keys in the semifinal stage. She then lost to Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals of the Qatar Open before being knocked out by Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals in Dubai.

Andreeva proved to be too good for Swiatek yet again in the semifinals at Indian Wells, while Alexandra Eala stunned the former World No. 1 in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.

Ostapenko then defeated Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the Boss Open, before Coco Gauff registered a dominant win against her arch-rival in the Madrid Open semifinals.

A second-round exit in Rome was followed by a loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open semifinals. Swiatek then made it to the final of the Bad Homburg Open, going down to Jessica Pegula, before striking peak form at Wimbledon.

A crushing 6-0, 6-0 win against Amanda Anisimova in the title round helped Swiatek bag her first Wimbledon title. Swiatek will be hoping to reach her maiden final at Cincinnati before heading into the US Open, where she was crowned the champion in 2022.

