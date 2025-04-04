Bucharest 2025 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Sebastian Baez vs Francisco Comesana | Tiriac Open

The quarterfinal fixtures of the 2025 Tiriac Open are scheduled to take place on Friday, April 4. The field is competitive as all the top three seeds have reached the last-eight stage.

The last-eight lineup consists of the top seed Sebastian Baez, the second-seeded Pedro Martinez, and the third-seeded Flavio Cobolli. Defending champion Marton Fucsovics is also still in the draw.

Let's look at the quarterfinal lineups scheduled for Day 5 at the 2025 Tiriac Open.

#4. Marton Fucsovics vs Christopher O'Connell

In Picture: Marton Fucsovics (Getty)

Defending champion Marton Fucsovics will take on Australia's Christopher O'Connell in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Tiriac Open. Fucsovics has mainly played on the Challenger Tour this year, winning an event in Manama. The Hungarian has been in fine form in Bucharest so far, winning 6-3, 6-1 against Luca Nardi and winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 against seventh-seeded Mariano Navone in the first two rounds.

Christopher O'Connell has been in fine form in Bucharest as well, beginning his campaign with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Dusan Lajovic in the first round. The Australian caused an upset in the next round, winning 6-2, 5-7, 7-6(5) against fourth-seeded Nicolas Jarry in the second round.

This is the first time the players will be meeting each other, with the Hungarian being the favorite to win as he is the defending champion.

Prediction- Marton Fucsovics to win.

#3. Flavio Cobolli vs Filip Misolic

In Picture: Flavio Cobolli (Getty)

Third-seeded Flavio Cobolli will take on Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic in the last eight of the 2025 Tiriac Open. 2025 has not been a good season for Cobolli, as the Italian already has six first-round exits. At Bucharest, he got a bye in the first round and then secured a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 victory over French veteran Richard Gasquet.

Filip Misolic has only played on the Challenger Tour in 2025, reaching the final in Tenerife. The Austrian has been in fine form in Bucharest, winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 against Matteo Martineau and 6-2, 6-2 against Ugo Blanchet in the qualifiers. In the main draw, he won 6-3, 6-4 against Alexander Shevchenko and 6-3, 6-1 against eighth-seeded Camilo Ugo Carabelli to reach the quarterfinals.

This will be the first meeting between the two, and Cobolli will be the favorite, being the higher seed.

Prediction- Flavio Cobolli to win.

#2. Pedro Martinez vs Damir Dzuhmur

In Picture: Pedro Martinez (Getty)

Second seed Pedro Martinez will take on Damir Dzumhur in the last eight in Bucharest. Martinez has had some decent results in 2025 so far, reaching the quarterfinal in Rotterdam, losing 2-6, 1-6 against Carlos Alcaraz, and reaching the semifinal in Buenos Aires, where he lost 2-6, 4-6 against Francisco Cerundolo. At Bucharest, he began with an opening round bye and then won 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 against Stan Wawrinka.

Damir Dzhmhur's only notable performance in 2025 was reaching the quarterfinal of the Chile Open, where he lost 4-6, 4-6 against Sebastian Baez. In Bucharest, the Bosnian player won 6-2, 6-1 against Valentin Vacherot and won 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 against Filip Cristian Jianu.

Martinez has won the only match he has played against Dzhumhur 0-6, 6-2, 7-6(3) at this year's Argentina Open, and the Spaniard will be the favorite for the upcoming match as well.

Prediction- Pedro Martinez to win.

#1. Sebastian Baez vs Francisco Comesana

Top seed Sebastian Baez will take on compatriot Francisco Comesana in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Tiriac Open in an all-Argentine affair. Baez has been in fine form on clay in 2025, as he won the Rio Open and also reached the final of the Chile Open. At Bucharest, after receiving a bye in the first round, the top seed opened his campaign with a 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-2 win over Gabriel Diallo in the second round.

Francisco Comesana's best result in 2025 came at the Rio Open, where he lost to Alexander Muller in the semifinal in three sets. At Bucharest, the Argentinian won 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 against Martin Klizan and 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 against fifth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut.

Baez won his only match against Comesana, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (5), at this year's Chile Open, making the top seed the favorite for the upcoming match.

Prediction- Sebastian Baez to win.

