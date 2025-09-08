Buffalo Bills heiress Jessica Pegula finds some comfort after US Open heartbreak as Josh Allen leads epic comeback to beat Ravens in NFL Week 1

Jessica Pegula found comfort in Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen-inspired victory against Baltimore Ravens in the opening week of the new NFL season. Pegula's father, Terry, is an owner of the Bills along with a consortium consisting of athletes and private equity firms. The WTA star's delight at Bills' win comes on the back of her own heartbreak at the 2025 US Open.

On Sunday, August 7, Buffalo Bills was on the verge of defeat, as it trailed Baltimore Ravens 25-40 with just five minutes to go. However, what followed in the fourth quarter left those in attendance at New York's Highmark Stadium stunned, as reigning NFL MVP Allen threw for 251 yards, spearheading the Bills' charge to a 41-40 win.

In the aftermath of the result, Jessica Pegula took to her Instagram Stories and shared two posts. The first one celebrated Josh Allen's performance on the night by mentioning the quarterback's most impressive stats against the Ravens, while the second one was an acknowledgement of the Bills' overall fighting spirit.

Pegula's first Instagram Story celebrating Allen's performance against the Ravens (Source: Instagram/jpegula)

Pegula's second Instagram Story acknowledging the Bills' win over the Ravens (Source: Instagram/jpegula)

On the tennis front, Pegula's most recent competitive outing came in the women's singles semifinals of the 2025 US Open. It was a rematch of last year's final against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Despite the American taking the first set, ultimately, the Belarusian regrouped to eventually emerge victorious. Sabalenka would go on to win the final for the second successive year.

"I never feel like I go out there and I'm getting blown off the court" - Jessica Pegula after US Open 2025 SF exit

Jessica Pegula during a press conference at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

At a press conference following her semifinal loss to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 US Open, Jessica Pegula candidly reflected on her battles with the Belarusian. The WTA rivals have now faced each other on ten occasions, with Sabalenka coming out on top in eight of them.

"I felt like that when I played her the last time, even in Miami (final of the 2025 Miami Open), we were trading breaks back and forth. I never feel like I go out there and I’m getting blown off the court. Maybe the only time was when I played her specifically in Cincinnati and she served like Serena, and I was like, ‘It’s too good. What am I supposed to do?'," Pegula said.

Pegula's ranking has taken a hit following the conclusion of her campaign at Flushing Meadows, with the American now finding herself in seventh spot in the WTA Tour's singles rankings.

