  • Buffalo Bills heiress Jessica Pegula pokes fun at the team for making Josh Allen, Jackson Hawes and others star in unexpected segment

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 25, 2025 04:55 GMT
Buffalo Bills heiress and tennis star Jessica Pegula couldn’t resist poking fun at her team’s social media department after a bizarre clip, completely unrelated to football, was doing the rounds on the internet in the middle of the season.

In the reel shared by Bills' Instagram account, tight end Jackson Hawes (sporting his practice jersey) and other teammates, including franchise quarterback Josh Allen, were roped into speaking about giving tips related to gardening. While Hawes continued to speak about gardening, there were funny short clips of his teammates crushing the vegetables and doing funny stuff.

"Summer is over in New York, but it doesn't mean you can't garden," the tight end said in the reel. "Many cultivars of potatoes, onions, radishes, turnips, and beets can be planted within the next few weeks to provide spring harvests.
"Planting winter rye can choke out early spring weeds and add biomass to your beds. Just make sure you always check your root vegetable variety to verify that it can overwinter underground. Remember, you can't guarantee results. Gardening always comes with a little risk."
Given that the content had no relation to football whatsoever, Pegula gave a shout-out to the Bills' social media team for the funny video.

"I love whatever is wrong with our social media team 😂"
The Bills franchise is owned by Jessica Pegula's parents, Terry and Kim Pegula. The Pegulas officially became the owners of the NFL franchise on October 8, 2014, after receiving the unanimous approval of NFL owners. The family succeeded Pro Football Hall of Famer Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. to become the second owners in the Bills' history.

Jessica Pegula proud of Team USA campaign at 2025 BJK Cup

Jessica Pegula and the rest of Team USA came up short in their attempt to win the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup as they settled for a runner-up finish after they went down against Italy. The U.S. reached the final for the first time since 2018.

On Tuesday, fellow teammate Emma Navarro posted on Instagram about their BJK Cup experience. She wrote in the caption:

"nothing beats dressing up in the red white and blue 🇺🇸🫶 it was a pleasure to share a week with team usa @billiejeankingcup we’ll be back for the 🏆"

Pegula reshared the post on her Instagram story and reacted with powerful emojis. She also tagged her fellow teammates, including Navarro, Danielle Collins, Taylor Townsend and Hailey Baptiste.

With the Billie Jean King Cup tournament done right, Pegula will shift focus to the upcoming Asian Swing.

