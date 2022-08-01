“But of course - a black lesbian - what else could he say?" - Martina Navratilova slams former US President Donald Trump for his remarks on WNBA player Brittney Griner

Martina Navratilova took to Twitter to criticize former US president Donald Trump. Current US President Joe Biden’s proposed a prisoner swap between jailed WNBA athlete Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, another jailed American, in exchange for an infamous Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout. The former tennis star disapproved of Trump’s take on the issue by citing his aversion to “black” and “lesbian” people on her official Twitter handle.

Widely regarded as one of the all-time greats in women’s tennis, Martina Navratilova has won 18 Grand Slam singles titles in her career. The Czech-American has won a total of 59 Major titles across singles, doubles and mixed doubles, the highest number of Grand Slams in the Open Era.

The former World No. 1 replied to Rolling Stone’s article on Donald Trump on Twitter. The article hinted at Trump’s inclination to want Griner to stay in the Russian prison. Navratilova retweeted the same in a short caption.

“But of course- a black lesbian- what else would he possibly say? Plus, #TFG always sides with Russia, not America.

She made the comment in light of Trump’s recent remarks during a radio show interview. While appearing on the radio show, “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show," the former US President expressed his disapproval of the US Government’s proposed idea of a potential trade swap that would see Griner released from her prison in Russia.

"She went in there loaded up with drugs into a hostile territory where they're very vigilant about drugs. They don't like drugs," Trump said. "And she got caught. And now we're supposed to get her out – and she makes, you know, a lot of money, I guess – and we're supposed to get her out for an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world.", said Trump.

Martina Navratilova replies with with disparaging emoji after she finds out about the “Donald Trump” burger.

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her opinion on a story surfacing online over a burger joint named after Donald Trump.

A Twitter user shared the news and tagged several users, including the tennis great. The post had the caption, ”A place to avoid.” Navratilova retweeted the post with 3 vomiting emojis, indicating her disapproval.

The named eatery is in Bellville, an hour's journey from Houston. The owner of the restaurant is a huge Donald Trump fan. The Houston Chronicle reports that the food joint opened in 2020, and after a few weeks of backlash, the business is slowly gaining pace.

