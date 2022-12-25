Australian tennis sensation Nick Kyrgios was recently criticized by a renowned sports journalist for his comments in favor of Novak Djokovic.

The Aussie recently competed in the inaugural World Tennis League last week alongside many other players, including Djokovic. During a tournament press conference, Kyrgios remarked on the Serb's Australian Open ban being lifted.

He stated that as a player, he wants the 21-time Grand Slam winner to be there as if he [Kyrgios] wins a tournament without facing him [Djokovic], the win would not be worth it.

"If I win a tournament, if you don't go through Novak, then you kind of know the tournament isn't really a tournament," Kyrgios said.

In view of this, renowned sports journalist James Gray took to Twitter to criticize the Aussie, claiming that not every tournament is a Grand Slam and that the 21-time Grand Slam winner plays a "skinny schedule." He also stated that Kyrgios has never won a "real tournament" by this criteria.

"I feel like this is very reductive. Not every tournament is a grand slam (and Djokovic plays a pretty skinny schedule!). Also, by this measure, Nick Kyrgios has never won a real tournament," Gray wrote.

"He's got a big couple of months coming up with a lot of expectations, so I wasn't surprised" – Nick Kyrgios on Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from their match at the World Tennis League

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Djoker and Nick Kyrgios were supposed to lock horns in the World Tennis League in a clash between their respective teams, the Falcons and the Eagles. However, the Serb withdrew before the match as he was not feeling completely well.

During a press conference, the Australian said he was "excited" about the match since it was a rematch of their Wimbledon final. However, he also claimed to understand the 35-year-old's reason for pulling out, as he will play in the Australian Open in a few days with high expectations.

"I was pretty excited to play Novak obviously, since the Wimbledon final and all that, wanted to go out there and have some fun with him," Kyrgios said.

"But he's got to look after his body and obviously he's got a big couple of months coming up with a lot of expectations, so I wasn't surprised if he wasn’t feeling 100 per cent to get out there," he further added.

