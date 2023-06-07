"Calling 911, want to report a murder in broad daylight" - Tennis fans in awe of Carlos Alcaraz's dominant French Open QF win over Stefanos Tsitsipas 

Tennis fans were left in awe of Carlos Alcaraz after his dominant win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open.

Alcaraz extended his flawless record against Tsitsipas to 5-0 with a commanding straight sets victory. He triumphed 6-2, 6-1, 7-6(5) in a remarkable two hours and 12 minutes.

Although Tsitsipas managed to force a tiebreak in the third set after being 2-5 down, the young Spaniard maintained his composure and sealed the win with a commanding display in the tiebreak. This victory propelled Alcaraz to his first-ever semifinal appearance at the prestigious clay court Major.

Several fans pointed out the apparent irony in Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was heralded as the "next big thing," being outplayed by the younger Spaniard.

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18 Imagine being told that you're one of the next big things and then being repeatedly routined by a 20 year old. Imagine being told that you're one of the next big things and then being repeatedly routined by a 20 year old. 😭

Vansh @vanshv2k Alcaraz is doing this to someone who burst on to the scene impressively beating all the big 3 before he was 21. Now to watch that top 5 player be unable to withstand the force across the other side of the net and find any strategy to express himself at all…I do feel bad for him. Alcaraz is doing this to someone who burst on to the scene impressively beating all the big 3 before he was 21. Now to watch that top 5 player be unable to withstand the force across the other side of the net and find any strategy to express himself at all…I do feel bad for him.

Anna Karenina @missfreyja2 Tsitsipas is such an easy job for Alcaraz that it hurts to watch Tsitsipas is such an easy job for Alcaraz that it hurts to watch 😭😅

BiLateral @Bi08101657 @josemorgado Calling 911. I want to report a murder in broad daylight! @josemorgado Calling 911. I want to report a murder in broad daylight!

In my refocus era @sangeetapremi Alcaraz making Tsitsipas look very ordinary here. Alcaraz making Tsitsipas look very ordinary here.

He doesn't have respect Alcaraz is dealing with Tsitsipas like a small baby.He doesn't have respect Alcaraz is dealing with Tsitsipas like a small baby. He doesn't have respect 😭😭😭

aleksa @akipop1 @josemorgado As much Alcaraz played good, Tsitipas was dead, he menatly collapsed after getting broken once @josemorgado As much Alcaraz played good, Tsitipas was dead, he menatly collapsed after getting broken once

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Carlos, this is just bullying now. Carlos, this is just bullying now.

TennisProf @LinebargerDavid Hard to believe the huge gap between Alcaraz and Tsitsipas in this match. Huge, huge gap. Don’t know how Stef ever closes it in the future. Has to be depressing for him. Hard to believe the huge gap between Alcaraz and Tsitsipas in this match. Huge, huge gap. Don’t know how Stef ever closes it in the future. Has to be depressing for him.

Ⓜ️𝕚𝕜𝕖 𝔻𝕚𝕕𝕕𝕪 @Mookie__Bets @josemorgado Making a top 5 player look like a middle schooler. The future is here. @josemorgado Making a top 5 player look like a middle schooler. The future is here.

a @SRBNews247 @josemorgado I mean I predicted Alcaraz to win in straight sets but I didn’t think it would be THIS dominant @josemorgado I mean I predicted Alcaraz to win in straight sets but I didn’t think it would be THIS dominant

Alessandro Gasparri @Bagarotzo @josemorgado Alcaraz will perhaps become the strongest tennis player in history but the opponents are ridiculous. @josemorgado Alcaraz will perhaps become the strongest tennis player in history but the opponents are ridiculous.

Tubosun Falowo @precinoti @josemorgado Not just straight sets defeat but one sided match and shows the huge gap between him and Stefanos. He is winning his first of many RG. Djokovic can’t stop him. @josemorgado Not just straight sets defeat but one sided match and shows the huge gap between him and Stefanos. He is winning his first of many RG. Djokovic can’t stop him.

Carlos Alcaraz sets up blockbuster clash with Novak Djokovic in French Open SF

Carlos Alcaraz through to the 2023 French Open SF

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Novak Djokovic in a highly anticipated clash in the French Open semifinals on Friday, June 9. Alcaraz leads 1-0 in his head-to-head against the Serb, having won their only encounter in the 2022 Madrid Open semifinal 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5).

Following his win, Alcaraz expressed his anticipation for the upcoming clash and emphasized his desire to compete against the best players like Djokovic.

"I really wanted to play this match as well. I always say that if you want to be the best you have to beat the best. Novak Djokovic right now is one of the best players in the world, so it's going to be a really tough challenge for me. But I'm really looking forward to that match, playing such a great level," he said in his post-match interview.

Should Carlos Alcaraz win the semifinal aginst Djokovic, he will retain the World No. 1 ranking after the conclusion of the French Open. However, if the Serb emerges victorious, he can reclaim the top spot by winning the title in Paris.

