Calls for Novak Djokovic to resign as ATP Player Council President gather steam

Leading journalist Peter FitzSimons blasted Novak Djokovic, and called for him to step down as president of the Council.

Djokovic has been criticized by many others over the last couple of days, as his Adria Tour has run into trouble.

Novak Djokovic may have tendered an apology for hosting the ill-timed Adria Tour event, but the clamour for him to step down as President of the ATP Players Council continues to grow amid calls that his position is now "untenable".

Images of Novak Djokovic partying shirtless along with the other players at the tournament have been widely condemned. At a time when WHO recommends stringent physical distancing and avoidance of mass gatherings, the Adria Tour event turned out to be a complete disaster.

Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, Viktor Troicki and some coaching crew members tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the action to a grinding halt. But Djokovic and his wife Jelena didn't get tested until they had crossed the border from Croatia, where the tour's second leg was held, and returned to Serbia. That invited even more criticism as both of them tested positive in Belgrade, after having possibly infected others on the way.

Barring the mercurial Nick Kyrgios, very few other top players have openly lashed out at the faulty manner in which the event was conducted. However, the calls for Djokovic's head as President of the ATP Player Council have now started gathering steam.

Leading sports journo calls Novak Djokovic's position 'untenable'

Leading journalist and author Peter FitzSimons called Novak Djokovic's position "untenable". FitzSimons also questioned why Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have been silent on this issue.

Lashing out at the visuals of the players partying at a late-night party, FitzSimons, speaking on his show Five Minutes with Fitzy said:

"Dancing shirtless in the nightclub, sweating, da da da da da da, I'm too cool for school, the rules don't apply to me.Untenable. Totally untenable."

Calling Djokovic's behavior irresponsible, the Australian further added:

"Resign as the head of the players [council] and hang your head in shame."

Novak Djokovic's actions put lives at risk: Peter FitzSimons

Peter FitzSimons, a former rugby player continued his criticism of the World No. 1 by singling him out for his behavior. The 59-year-old said:

"It's one thing to take a risk and triumph, but to take a risk and fall flat on your face - and the absolute truth of it is, to behave in a manner which has put lives at risk - there's no way around that."

Although the Serb did issue a prompt apology, FitzSimons wasn't convinced; he said it was probably just the PR person who wrote the apology, and that Djokovic should take more responsibility for his actions.

ATP Player Council member blasts Novak Djokovic

Doubles specialist Bruno Soares, while speaking on the Match Point podcast, panned Djokovic's missteps as well. Describing the Adria Tour as a "horrror show", Soares said that the event organizers displayed irresponsibility and immaturity.

"I think they were careless and totally ... In a world situation that, however good you are, even in the North Pole, with no case, you will not go out partying, music show, crowding and posting on Instagram. The minimum of respect for everything that is happening around the world. Horror show."

A day may come when Novak Djokovic owns the record for the most Grand Slam titles, but his comments and actions of late have shown him in poor light. From resisting vaccination against coronavirus to brazenly hosting a cross-border tennis tournament with little regard to COVID-19 safety measures, the Serb has earned quite a bit of flak.

In the past, Novak Djokovic has bounced back from many challenges and silenced the critics with his on-court success. Will this incident also be a minor blip in his stellar career? Only time will tell.