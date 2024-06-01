"Cameron Brink rocked the fit better than anyone could have" - Coco Gauff urges New Balance to gift WNBA star her signature 'CG1' sneakers

Cameron Brink, a Los Angeles Sparks player, recently made headlines when she wore an outfit that was modeled after Coco Gauff's. Brink's choice earned her praise from Gauff, and the latter also requested her sponsors to reward the basketball star with a pair of sneakers.

Brink recently paid tribute to Gauff by sporting her latest pre-game outfit. Brink wore a white sleeveless top featuring the New Balance logo, paired with a mini skirt. She completed the look with a pair of New Balance 650 sneakers, which enhanced her appearance.

Later, Brink flaunted her outfit and declared her desire to emulate Gauff. She said:

"I am wearing my little new balance tennis set. I wanna be like Coco. New balance 650s, old school socks"

Gauff was thrilled to hear that the WNBA player had given her a tribute when she was questioned about Brink's actions. She also said that she was looking forward to attending a WNBA game to watch Brink ain action.

"Yeah, it was really cool, I haven't got the chance to meet Cameron yet. Obviously been watching her a lot when she was at Stanford and now in the WNBA is great. I definitely want to try to catch a game. There's a couple of players I want to see and I wasn't expecting it." Gauff said in a press conference [7:50]. (via Tennis Actu TV)

Gauff lauded Brink for "rocking" the outfit and hoped that New Balance, Gauff's sponsor, would create a signature pair for Brink in the future. The 21-year-old also said she would love to wear Brink's signature shoe to press events.

"It was very nice of her, I think she rocked the fit better than anybody could have. I hope one day maybe, New Balance is my team, I hope they give her a signature shoe one day and I can rock it too for my press events and yeah she's awesome." She added.

Gauff is one of those athletes who is known for wearing stunning outfits on the court. Her 2024 French Open outfit also drew admiration on social media.

Coco Gauff's designer explained the idea behind the 'CG1' sneakers

National Bank Open Toronto - Day 9

Coco Gauff's designer, Cordell Jordan, recently explained the idea behind the Coco CG1 Primary Power colorway. Jordan told Forbes that the shoes connect primary colors with Coco’s unique style. The bolder colors give a nostalgic feel to the design.

“The Coco CG1 Primary Power colorway puts a spin on primary shades through the lens of Coco’s style,We made it bolder and more impactful with a modern, yet nostalgic, tone. Pairing sea salt (color) with these vintage primary colors adds a fresh appeal to this core heritage look,” Jordan said.

The reigning US Open champion has reached the fourth round of the French Open. She defeated Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-4 in the third and will now face Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the fourth round.