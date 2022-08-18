"I've seen him bringing his own food to events in little Tupperware things" - Cameron Norrie cites Novak Djokovic as inspiration after beating Andy Murray in Cincinnati Open 2R 

To extract maximum performance out of himself, Cameron Norrie revealed that he is pushing himself to the absolute limit just like Novak Djokovic does.

Speaking to Tennis Channel following his come-from-behind defeat of Andy Murray in the second round of the 2022 Cincinnati Open, the World No.10 spoke about how he has become more professional and meticulous as his career has progressed. He also spoke about how the 21-time Grand Slam champion is a lot more detail-orientated than himself.

"I've seen him bringing his own food to events in little Tupperware things. That is even more meticulous than bringing your scale with you," said Norrie. "I would like to think that he is doing the same and the same method to take care of little details like that."

"I just got through with my attitude and stayed positive" - Cameron Norrie on his win against Andy Murray

Cameron Norrie in action at the Western & Southern Open.

Cameron Norrie beat the former World No.1 and compatriot Andy Murray in the battle of the Brits in the second round at the Western & Southern Open.

The Wimbledon semifinalist made a slow start to the match and lost the first set to the two-time Cincinnati Masters champion. He then used his physicality to grind through and turn the match around, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Speaking to the media after the match, the Brit revealed that he did not play particularly good tennis but got through after Murray started cramping in the end.

"I think there was not much in it. It came down to a little bit of physicality and it didn't really help him. He was struggling a little bit towards the end and I just tried to get the ball in at the end," he said.

The British No.1 admitted that he's still struggling to adjust to the conditions and find his rhythm.

"I am still struggling with the conditions a litte bit and trying to find rhythm. I just got through with my attitude and stayed positive. I managed to find myself at one set all, I don't know how and the last set was a battle, he had some chances and I played a couple of good points," he said.

"That's how it rolls sometimes in tennis. It's a massive win for me beating Andy for the first time. It's not the way I wanted to beat him with him cramping, but it's nice to get through," he added.

