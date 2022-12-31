Cameron Norrie says it was nice to get Rafael Nadal once after getting "absolutely chopped" in the last few meetings

Cameron Norrie pulled out one of the biggest wins of his career by defeating Rafael Nadal during the round-robin stages of the 2023 United Cup

The Brit showed incredible fighting skills to come back after dropping the opening set to prevail 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. The match saw some electric hitting from both sides, but Norrie managed to raise his level just at the right moment to seal the win.

Speaking of his performance in his post-match interview, Norrie said that he was over the moon after securing the win given that Nadal had "absolutely chopped" him in some of the duo's previous meetings.

"I think it was, yeah, Especially on ranking and beating a guy like Rafa as the competitor that he is, I know it's his first match of the year, but it was a sick win," Cameron Norrie said. "He absolutely chopped me the last five or four times I played him. Nice to get him once now. I really played well and held my nerve throughout the match."

Norrie pinpointed the 4-3 game in the decider, saying he played some great points to secure a crucial lead.

"Especially that 4-3 game I played some great points there," Norrie added. "Some of the best level I think I had, and some of the points that were so physical. I was able just to tough out that game and then play a really solid game to serve it out. Yeah, that was the difference. I won a couple of those longer points and I was able to execute in those bigger moments."

"I always thought I had a good game to play Rafael Nadal" - Cameron Norrie

Norrie in action at the 2023 United Cup.

Cameron Norrie said he always thought that he possesses the sort of game needed to counter Rafael Nadal's brand of tennis.

The Brit went on to recall his first few meetings with Nadal, which came on clay, before attributing his United Cu 2023 victory to the improved depth on his forehand.

"Yeah, actually I think honestly I always thought I had a good game to play him, and then I was getting chopped every time," Norrie said. "I think the first few times I played him on clay and on actually Piste Rafael Nadal in Barcelona as well, and played him once in Australia and once in Acapulco in the final."

"This is my third time on the hard courts and I felt I was able to neutralize the points a bit more and not having him dictate with his forehand so much. I think that was due to me finding more depth on my forehand," he added.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes