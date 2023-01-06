Camila Giorgi asked for false COVID-19 vaccine documents and was never vaccinated, says her doctor

Camila Giorgi's doctor Daniela Grillone, who has been charged by the Italian police in Vicenza for vaccinating hundreds of people with fake serums, has revealed that the tennis player was never vaccinated.

A couple of weeks ago, the Italian newspaper la Repubblica broke the news of Giorgi being investigated for having produced fake vaccination certificates for COVID-19. She took the step to be eligible to play in tournaments around the world as most countries had made it mandatory for players to show proof of vaccination to participate in events.

In the latest developments in the case, Dr. Grillone, who has confessed to her crime, told another Italian daily Corriere del Veneto that she was the family doctor for Giorgis and that none of them were vaccinated against coronavirus. She added that the 66th-ranked player had earlier approached her for fake vaccine certificates for COVID-19.

“The Giorgi family has been under treatment with me for a long time. Camila Giorgi suffered from the so-called tennis elbow. Shortly before the beginning of summer, she had come asking for the possibility of obtaining false attestations of all the mandatory vaccines, as well as the Covid vaccine. I can confirm with absolute certainty that none of the vaccines against the Giorgi family have actually been administered. I have not received any payment in that case,” Grillone said.

Diego Barbiani @Diego_Barbiani According to Corriere del Veneto, doctor accused of faking covid-19 vaccination said she threw vaccine in the toilete and that Camila Giorgi asked her if it was possible to get the fake certification "for all mandatory vaccines, covid-19 included" corrieredelveneto.corriere.it/vicenza/cronac… According to Corriere del Veneto, doctor accused of faking covid-19 vaccination said she threw vaccine in the toilete and that Camila Giorgi asked her if it was possible to get the fake certification "for all mandatory vaccines, covid-19 included" corrieredelveneto.corriere.it/vicenza/cronac…

A number of people are said to be under investigation by police, including rapper and singer Francesca Calearo, popularly known as Madame, and the entire Giorgi family.

Camila Giorgi to participate in Australia's Adelaide International 2

Camila Giorgi to begin as a qualifier

Amidst the controversy, Camila Giorgi has arrived in Australia to participate in the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. Before that, she will be playing in the WTA 250 Adelaide International 2, where she will begin her 2023 season as a qualifier.

Giorgi is set to face World No. 45 Sorana Cirstea of Romania in their first qualifying match on Saturday, January 7. It remains to be seen whether the ongoing investigation will have any impact on her participation in Down Under.

The 31-year-old participated in several tournaments in countries where proof of vaccination against the coronavirus was mandatory. These included two Majors as well — the 2022 Australian Open and the 2022 US Open.

Vaccination was a hot topic in the tennis world throughout 2022, courtesy of Novak Djokovic, who stood by his claim of not getting the jab at any and all costs. Although Australia no longer requires players to be vaccinated, Giorgi could face severe punishment if found guilty.

