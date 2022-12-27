Camila Giorgi's family also under investigation for obtaining fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates

Camila Giorgi recently made headlines after reportedly being investigated for obtaining a fake COVID-19 vaccination certificate — which she allegedly used to participate in tournaments overseas, including the US Open.

The Italian investigating agencies, after acquiring the list of patients immunized by Dr. Daniela Grillone Tecioiu — the 57-year-old general practitioner and the main accused in the case — from the local health department cross-referenced the data with the statements made during the interrogations to arrive at a list of people who allegedly obtained the fake certificates.

Fifteen people are said to be under investigation for a "false ideology" case. The most notable amongst them are Italian rapper and singer-songwriter Madame, as well as Camila Giorgi — who is the current No. 1 Italian player in the WTA rankings.

The latest developments reveal that Giorgi's two brothers, Amadeus and Leandro, her mother Claudia Fullone, and her father and coach Sergio Luis Giorgi are also under investigation for the same reasons.

The statements recorded by Grillone Tecioiu, who is awaiting trial in the case being undertaken by the Vicenza prosecutor's office, suggested that fake certificates were given to a certain group of people — including the key accused's colleagues and nurses.

"False vaccines have been made, but only to my colleagues, nurses, etc., who had pathologies, who were about to die if they made a vaccine... They were desperate," the doctor said.

"All the other colleagues refused to grant them an exemption, there weren't many, in the end there will have been yes and no," she added.

While Australia does not have a vaccine mandate for participation in the tournaments being organized in the country, it remains unclear if Camila Giorgi's involvement in the case will affect her chances of playing on the tour.

Camila Giorgi heads into 2023 season ranked outside WTA top 50

Camila Giorgi at the 2022 US Open.

Camila Giorgi had an average 2022 season, which saw her enjoy a little success in the first half. She re-entered the top 30 of the world rankings in January and posted her career-best performance at Roland Garros after reaching the fourth round.

The Italian's ranking, however, slipped as she fell out of the top 50 after failing to defend her title at the Canadian Open. She put together a stellar run in Montreal last year, ousting top opponents like Petra Kvitova and Karolina Pliskova en route to a maiden WTA 1000 title.

Giorgi now heads into 2023 with a cloud of uncertainty over her participation at tour-level events.

