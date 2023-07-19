Serena Williams' former coach and television commentator Rennae Stubbs recently reacted to American tennis player Jennifer Brady's comeback to the sport after a long absence. Brady made her return this week in Granby, Canada, in the ITF W100 event.

Brady has been out of the game for nearly two years due to a knee injury. She last faced Jelena Ostapenko in August 2021 at the Cincinnati Masters.

Just as the 2021 Australian Open finalist was about to make her comeback earlier this year, another foot ailment set her back, delaying her return. As a result, she was unable to compete in Roland Garros or Wimbledon.

Former tennis player Rennae Stubbs recently posted on social media, expressing her joy at Jennifer Brady's long-awaited return.

In the video, Brady can be seen competing in Granby, Canada. She defeated Japan's Kyoka Okamura 6-2, 6-3 in the first round.

Rennae Stubbs' Instagram story

Brady recently took to social media to share the news of her comeback with the world. She thanked her supporters for sticking by her side while she was away from the sport.

"Big week this week," Brady said. "Playing my first match back, first tournament back in almost 2 years. I'm in Granby, Canada. Super thrilled. Just want to say it's about damn time finally. Getting back out there, playing again."

"Thanks to everyone for your support during my time away. It really meant a lot and helped me keep going and get me back to competing again," she said.

Jennifer Brady secures lucrative sponsorship deal with adhesive manufacturer

Jennifer Brady inked a contract with Flex Seal, a company that develops a variety of adhesive goods. The deal is not just appealing, but it also represents a break in the sponsorship mold for female tennis players.

Brady announced the collaboration with Flex Seal on social media. She expressed her delight in working with the American-owned brand.

"I'm excited to be working with the Flex Seal Family of Products. I love that they are an American-owned brand, and I think their products are awesome," Brady said in a press release.

Brady also stated that she has been utilizing Flex Seal's products and expects their cooperation to be fruitful.

"I've actually been using their products around the house. I know our partnership will be a great one."

With Jennifer Brady now back on the tennis circuit, American fans have another name to hang their hopes on, especially with the US Open coming up.