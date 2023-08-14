"Can I get a hell yeah" - Coco Gauff, Victoria Azarenka and other players react to Jessica Pegula winning Canadian Open 2023 title 

Jessica Pegula claimed her second WTA 1000 title after defeating Liudmila Samsonova in the 2023 Canadian Open final on Sunday.

Pegula showcased some of her best tennis in Montreal, commencing her campaign with dominant straight-sets wins over Yulia Puntitseva and Jasmine Paolini. The World No. 3 then emerged victorious over doubles partner Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals. Subsequently, the American defeated top seed Iga Swiatek in three closely contested sets in the semifinals.

On Sunday, Pegula captured her third tour-level title with a dominant 6-1, 6-0 win over Samsonova in the final. The 29-year-old was clinical, striking 16 winners while committing only three unforced errors. The American's serving prowess was also on display as she did not drop a single point behind her first serve over the course of her 49-minute victory.

Congratulations poured in for Jessica Pegula following her triumph in Montreal. Her doubles partner Gauff was quick to express her delight at the World No. 3's win.

"@jpegula ayeeee," Gauff posted on her Instagram story with celebratory emojis.

Victoria Azarenka extended her congratulations to the 29-year-old and conveyed her joy over the American's victory.

"Yes Jess @JPegula! Congrats so happy for you," Azarenka tweeted.

Taylor Townsend joined in to enthusiastically celebrate her compatriot's triumph.

"Can I get a hell yeah. Way to go @jpegula," Townsend posted on her Instagram story.

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs also expressed her appreciation for Pegula.

"WAY TO GO!" she tweeted.

Fellow Americans Shelby Rogers and Alison Riske-Amritraj congratulated the World No. 3 on her triumph.

"Amazing stuff, Jess!!!" Riske-Amritraj commented.

"Winning like this makes it all worth it, I'll be right back at it in Cincinnati" - Jessica Pegula after winning the Canadian Open 2023 title

Following her win over Liudmila Samsonova in the 2023 Canadian Open final, Jessica Pegula acknowledged the challenging nature of the tour and commented on the elusiveness of title wins.

"We're out on tour to win tournaments and to win titles every single week, but tennis can be really tough where you sometimes lose a lot. Even when you're winning a lot of matches, you're still not winning tournaments, so it can get tough," Jessica Pegula said in her post-match press conference.

Nevertheless, the American emphasized the significance of her week in Montreal, highlighting that such campaigns make all the challenges worthwhile. She also expressed her determination to continue her winning ways at the Western & Southern Open.

"Winning a week like this week makes it all worth it and makes you want to keep going for more. I'll be right back at it tomorrow in Cincinnati," she added.

Pegula will be back in action at the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati, which is her final preparatory event in the lead-up to the US Open. Following a bye in the first round, the third seed will be up against the winner of the match between Bernarda Pera and Martina Trevisan in the second round.