"Can you imagine if she decides to go public with her bf and we find out it’s Carlos Alcaraz" - Tennis fans react to Coco Gauff's boyfriend claims

Coco Gauff has hit the ball out of the park, clinching her maiden Grand Slam at the 2023 US Open on Saturday, September 9, with the home crowd cheering her on at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Gauff, 19, came from behind to defeat World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in an three-set showdown at Flushing Meadows. With the win, she became only the third American teenager, after Tracy Austin (1979) and Serena Williams (1999), to accomplish this feat.

While addressing the media after her victory over Sabalenka, Coco Gauff dropped a hint about her boyfriend. She said:

“Last night, I started a little bit, but honestly, I just called my boyfriend, and I told him let's talk until it's time to go to sleep so we spoke until 1:00 a.m. and then I went to sleep."

Her comments sent her fans on social media into frenzy. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) wondererd if her boyfriend could be Carlos Alcaraz.

“Can you imagine if she decides to go public with her bf……… and we find out it’s Carlos Alcaraz,” they wrote.

Another fan wondered if it was Christopher Eubanks.

“And when we find out it’s Chris eubanks then what…,” a fan tweeted,

A fan wished for Coco Gauff’s boyfriend not to be a public figure, but a regular person guy.

“Istg it better be some random ass dude no one’s ever heard of. No rapper, no tennis player, NOTHING,” the fan wrote.

Here are few more reactions from tennis fans:

Coco Gauff - “I’m an argumentative person”

US Open Tennis

Coco Gauff had been receiving a lot of criticism after her loss in the 2023 French Open quarterfinals against Iga Swiatek and her first-round exit at Wimbledon. However, she has since risen to the occasion and claimed titles in Washington, Cincinnati, before securing her maiden Grand Slam crown in New York.

In her post-match interview following her US Open win, Coco Gauff said that she was taking both criticism and appreciation in her stride. However, she said she wouldn’t overlook all the trolling since she is quite a stubborn and argumentative individual. She said:

"Yeah, I have just been embracing every positive and negative thing that's said about me. I realize, you know, sometimes people have different personalities and some people need to shut off the comments and not look at them. But I'm an argumentative person. I'm very stubborn. My parents know. If they tell me one thing, I like to do the other."

Gauff added that she was going through the comments right before her match which fueled her to go out and get the win.

"So I really told myself, literally up until, like, 10 minutes before the match, I was just reading comments of people saying I wasn't going to win today. That just put the fire in me," she said.