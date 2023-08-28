Iga Swiatek becomes first female tennis player born in the 2000s to earn over $20 million in prize money after 1R win at US Open 2023

Iga Swiatek registered a resounding win over Rebecca Peterson in her opening-round match at the US Open 2023. With this victory, Swiatek has also amassed a total of $20 million in prize money over the course of her career, which makes her the first woman born in the 2000s to do so.

Iga Swiatek gave her opponent no inch, taking the first set 6-0 in just 24 minutes and wrapping up the match by taking the second set 6-1. In her post-match interview on the court, the Pole even joked that she had ignored Frances Tiafoe who had asked her not to wrap up the match too quickly so that he could get enough time to warm up.

With this first-round victory at Flushing Meadows, Swiatek will earn $123,000. Add that to her career prize money of $19,906,763 and the total goes up to a cool $20,029,763. She now becomes the first woman and second person ever born in the 2000s to achieve this feat, something Carlos Alcaraz did on the men’s side the week before. Just this year, Swiatek has earned $2,496,039 as the winner of Roland Garros and a total of $5,171,686.

Iga Swiatek is now just short of Samantha Stosur on the 22nd spot when it comes to the highest-earning WTA players of all time. Swiatek will likely surpass both Stosur and Justine Henin-Hardene, who is in the 21st spot with $20,863,335, by the end of her campaign in New York.

But if things go to plan and the 22-year-old defends her title, her total prize money will come to $22,906,763 million, catapulting her above the legendary Steffi Graff who currently sits in the 18th position.

Iga Swiatek wants to focus on playing tennis

US Open Swiatek Tennis

Coming into the US Open as a defending champion is always a tricky notion but Iga Swiatek is determined to focus on enjoying her tennis rather than putting pressure on herself.

Swiatek told Vogue that she avoids paying attention to the media and those who have high expectations of her in order to maintain her focus. She believes that not being concerned about what others think of her allows her to thrive on the court and play her best tennis.

“For sure it’s a little bit harder to play with that in the back of your head, but you just have to focus on playing and doing what you love. [I try] not to think about what the media is saying and all the people around who have a lot of expectations. So mainly I’m just focusing on what I want to do on court. It allows me to perform better—not worrying about the expectations, just playing tennis.”

Looking at her comfortable win in the first round of the US Open, it is evident that Iga Swiatek is ready for what is coming. The Polish ace seems to have done exactly what she said, which was to ignore expectations and focus on her tennis.