“I didn’t feel like I deserved it” - Iga Swiatek recalls winning at junior tournament in Quebec after reaching Canadian Open 3R

After entering the third round of the 2023 Canadian Open, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek went down memory lane as she talked about her win at the 2016 National Bank Canadian International Junior Championships in Repentigny.

Iga Swiatek prevailed over Karolina Pliskova 7-6(6), 6-2 in the second round of the ongoing WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal on Wednesday (August 9). In the third round, the Pole will meet Czech player Karolina Muchova, who dismissed Sorana Cirstea 7-5, 6-4.

In her post-match press conference, Iga Swiatek recalled the time when she won at the junior tournament in Quebec in 2016. The Polish prodigy was seeded fifth back then when she won the women’s singles title after second-seeded Olga Danilovic had to retire owing to her right-leg injury. Swiatek mentioned that despite being on the losing end during both the semifinal and the final, she won as both of her opponents had to retire.

The 22-year-old admitted that the feelings were mixed as she did win but felt she didn't deserve it.

Swiatek said:

“Well, it was a pretty weird win because I think I was losing in semifinal, and my opponent retired. And then in final I was losing again, and my opponent retired as well. So I didn't feel like I deserved it. That's what happened, I think.

"I remember the final was against Olga Danilovic, and it was a stressful tournament because we were always competing in juniors. So I kind of wanted to prove myself, but I think it was, like, one of the first important tournaments outside of Europe. So there was a lot of pressure. I remember, yeah, I won it, but I didn't feel like I should be. So mixed emotions, but a great experience, yeah.”

Iga Swiatek believes that adjusting to circumstances is the most important thing in tennis

Iga Swiatek serves in a windy climate

Iga Swiatek has played at Montreal this week with changing weather so far, but she feels that adjusting to such climatic conditions is the most important aspect of the sport.

During the press conference, a journalist asked Iga Swiatek how she manages to deal with such things and stay focused. She gave credit to her coach for sharing tips on staying focused when things are not in her control.

The Pole said:

“Well, actually technically it got a little bit easier when I started working with my coach, my current coach, because he is really experienced, and he kind of gave me this pretty easy tips and things that I should focus on when I have these things that are out of my control.”

She further mentioned that it is required for players to adjust and work with such situations, keeping in mind the changing places and time zones they play in.

Swiatek added:

“But we still have to adjust, and we still have to sometimes even play with the wind. I mean, I guess kind of work with the wind, you know? So it got a little bit easier, but for sure adjusting I think is the most important thing in our game right now, especially with changing cities and time zones.”

Despite such climatic conditions, Iga Swiatek sees herself improving at it and accepting it. She said:

“So I think I'm getting better and better at it, but for sure it's a little bit harder playing in the wind. I feel like the game is getting more even because there are going to be some mistakes, and you just have to accept that, you know.”