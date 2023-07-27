"Djokovic, Federer and Nadal have achieved a little more than us" - Iga Swiatek downplays 'Big-3' talk with Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina

Iga Swiatek brushed off the 'Big-3' chatter with Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, saying that Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal had won a lot more titles than the three WTA players. She added that naming a female Big-3 would be too early at this point, as each one of them was at a nascent stage, forming their own way ahead.

Swiatek has faced Sabalenka a total of eight times on the tour and leads 5-3 head-to-head. They recently clashed in the Madrid Open final where the Belarusian came out on top, giving Iga Swiatek a run for her money in a nail-biting three-set showdown.

Rybakina, on the other hand, leads the head-to-head against Swiatek 3-1, with their most recent meeting coming in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Italian Open. After the current World No. 1 was forced to quit in the third set due to a leg injury, the Kazakh won the match 2-6, 7-6(3), 2-2, and also won the tournament.

In an interview with the Polish publication, Onet Przeglad Sportowy, Swiatek tackled a question about Sabalenka, Rybakina, and herself being labeled the Big-3 of women’s tennis, similar to Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic on the men’s side.

Swiatek stated that she understood why the media tailored such a narrative, but maintained that she went about her business regardless of such comparisons.

“It is known that the media also function in such a way as to attract viewers and creating such a female big three will definitely help in this and is certainly interesting for the fans, but I think that we, and certainly me, develop by going our own way, regardless of what happens to other players," Iga Swiatek said.

Addressing the question further, the Pole opined that such parallels were too “hasty” since the trio of Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic had achieved much more than them.

“When it comes to the big three, the naming is so hasty, because in men's tennis Djokovic, Federer and Nadal have achieved "a little" more than us.”

Iga Swiatek had low expectations from herself at Wimbledon 2023

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Iga Swiatek has been something of a revelation since her first Grand Slam title in Paris in 2020. She has since gone on to win two more Majors in Paris and one at the US Open.

Clearly, she excels both on clay and hard courts. However, grass has been a weakness for the Pole. But it is gradually changing, given how she performed during the grass swing this season.

Coming off the back of an illness, Iga Swiatek entered the 2023 Wimbledon Championships with very low expectations for the results. What she did want to do during the Grand Slam was learn and grow. She firmly believes that the experience will help her transition better from clay to grass in the coming years.

“It's a completely different story. I went to Wimbledon this year with really low expectations. I wanted to grow, learn and feel more and more on the grass and I know I say that a lot, but now I actually managed to really focus on it," she said.

“I came to the courts every day, not thinking about what result I had to do, only about what I wanted to improve. It worked out for me, so that's why I think I felt more at ease. From year to year, it will be easier for me to get used to playing on grass after Roland Garros," Swiatek concluded.