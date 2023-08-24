The men's singles draw for US Open has been made and we are in for two weeks of high-octane tennis at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center.

Carlos Alcaraz won the tournament last year and while he is a top contender to successfully defend his title, he is bound to face a tough challenge. Novak Djokovic is back at the US Open, and will be heavily favored to win, given his consistency throughout the season.

The likes of Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner are all quality players and will be expected to have a long run in New York. On that note, let's take a look at how the men's singles draw at the US Open could unfold.

First Quarter: Carlos Alcaraz will aim to defend his title at the US Open

Carlos Alcaraz with the US Open trophy in 2022

Seeded Players: (1) Carlos Alcaraz, (6) Jannik Sinner, (12) Alexander Zverev, (16) Cameron Norrie, (19) Grigor Dimitrov, (24) Tallon Griekspoor, (26) Dan Evans, (30) Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Expected Quarterfinal: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (6) Jannik Sinner

Dark Horse: Andy Murray

Analysis: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will be eager to triumph at Flushing Meadows after his narrow defeat to Novak Djokovic in the Cincinnati final.

The Spaniard takes on Dominik Koepfer in the opening round and his potential opponents up till the fourth round include Dan Evans and Botic van de Zandschulp. He should be able to reach the Round of 16 without much trouble and here, 16th seed Cameron Norrie will most likely be on the other side of the court. Alcaraz's current run of form should see him beat the Brit reach the US Open quarterfinals.

The other side of this quarter has sixth seed Jannik Sinner, who produced some terrific tennis in Toronto to win the Canadian Open, his maiden Masters 1000 title. The Italian may have to come across the likes of Stan Wawrinka or Tomas Martin Etcheverry, among others, and should have little trouble reaching the Round of 16 given his current form.

The likes of Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov and Andy Murray could be Alcaraz's opponent in the fourth round of the US Open. The German is gradually getting back to his best and we could see some good performances from him in New York after his run to the Cincinnati semifinals.

Zverev will most likely reach the fourth round and while he is capable of giving Sinner a tough challenge, the Italian should managed to come out on top and reach the quarterfinals of the US Open.

Sinner and Alcaraz have had some thrilling encounters and we could see another at Flushing Meadows. The Italian won their last meeting in Miami and if he is at his best, he could come out on top once again.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Jannik Sinner def. Carlos Alcaraz

Second Quarter: Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Alex de Minaur and Hubert Hurkacz constitute interesting draw

Daniil Medvedev in action at the Western & Southern Open

Seeded Players: (3) Daniil Medvedev, (8) Andrey Rublev, (11) Karen Khachanov, (13) Alex de Minaur, (17) Hubert Hurkacz, (23) Nicolas Jarry, (27) Borna Coric, (29) Ugo Humbert

Expected Quarterfinal: Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz

Dark Horse: Matteo Berrettini

Analysis: 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev will be among the title contenders at the US Open and should have little issues reaching the third round. Here, he will most likely face 27th seed Borna Coric who will look to do well in Flushing Meadows after suffering a huge drop in the rankings due to his disappointing title defense in Cincinnati.

Medvedev should be able to defeat the Croat and he will most likely be up against 13th seed Alex de Minaur, although Nicolas Jarry should not be written off. The Aussie beat the World No. 3 in Toronto but the latter will most likely avenge that loss and book his place in the US Open quarterfinals.

The other side of this quarter has eighth seed Andrey Rublev, 11th seed Karen Khachanov and 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz. Rublev is bound to have a tough time as his potential opponents include, Gael Monfils, Matteo Berrettini and 29th seed Ugo Humbert. However, he should manage to reach the fourth round given his increased on-court composure.

Khachanov and Hurkacz will most likely lock horns in the third round and the Pole will most likely come out on top given his recent semifinal run in Cincinnati. Hurkacz and Rublev should have a thrilling encounter in the Round of 16, with the former just about scraping through to the US Open quarterfinals.

Hurkacz has looked in good touch lately and while he will give Medvedev a tough fight, the Russian should manage to come out on top this time due to his hard-court brilliance.

Quarterfinal prediction: Daniil Medvedev def. Hubert Hurkacz

Third Quarter: Casper Ruud and Holger Rune could lock horns in second grand Slam QF in 2023

Holger Rune in action at the Canadian Open

Seeded Players: (4) Holger Rune, (5) Casper Ruud, (10) Frances Tiafoe, (14) Tommy Paul, (21) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, (22) Adrian Mannarino, (25) Alexander Bublik, (31) Sebastian Korda

Expected Quarterfinal: (14) Tommy Paul vs (5) Casper Ruud

Dark Horse: Ben Shelton

Analysis: Fourth seed Holger Rune is in this section and will be eager to have a long run at the US Open after injury saw him retire early in Cincinnati. The Dane won't have it easy in Flushing Meadows as his potential opponents in the early rounds (after a first round tie against Jiri Lehecka) include Aslan Karatsev, Ben Shelton and 25th seed Alexander Bublik.

Rune will most likely face either 14th seed Tommy Paul in the fourth round and 21st seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina should not be written off. Paul has looked in good touch lately and that combined with the crowd support should see him reach his second Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The other side of this quarter has last year's runner-up and fifth seed Casper Ruud. The Norwegian has had a disappointing season so far in 2023 (barring the clay-court swing) but his draw seems quite favorable. Ruud may have some difficulty against 31st seed Sebastian Korda in the third round but he should manage to come out on top.

The Norwegian will most probably take on tenth seed Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 16, although Adrian Mannarino should not be taken lightly. The match will be expected to be a nail-biter with Ruud's better counterpunching skills seeing him through to the US Open quarterfinals.

While Paul is a tough competitor, Ruud's composure might just see him scrape through to the semifinals.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Casper Ruud def. Tommy Paul

Fourth Quarter: Novak Djokovic targeting fourth US Open crown

Novak Djokovic in action at Wimbledon

Seeded Players: (2) Novak Djokovic, (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas, (9) Taylor Fritz, (15) Felix Auger-Aliassime, (18) Lorenzo Musetti, (20) Francisco Cerundolo, (28) Christopher Eubanks, (32) Laslo Djere

Expected Quarterfinal: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz

Dark Horse: Mackenzie McDonald

Analysis: Second seed Novak Djokovic always manages to take his game to a whole new level during Grand Slams and he will be a heavy favorite to win at the US Open, especially after his triumph in Cincinnati.

The Serb's quality and mentality should see him reach the fourth round, maybe without dropping a single set. Here, he will most probably take on either 15th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime or 20th seed Francisco Cerundolo, and should be able to beat either player to book his place in the US Open quarterfinals.

The other side of this quarter has seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and Taylor Fritz. While the likes of Lorenzo Musetti or Christopher Eubanks should not be written off, it will most likely come down between the two for a place in the quarterfinals.

Fritz previously beat Tsitsipas in Monte-Carlo this season and the crowd support at Flushing Meadows should be able to see him through to the quarterfinals.

Djokovic made easy work of Fritz in Cincinnati and should triumph once again in New York to book his place in the semifinals.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Novak Djokovic def. Taylor Fritz.

Semifinal Predictions

Daniil Medvedev def. Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic def. Casper Ruud

Final Prediction

Daniil Medvedev def. Novak Djokovic

