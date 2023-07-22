After claiming the prestigious Wimbledon trophy, Carlos Alcaraz is getting another honour for his achievement in the form of a Catalan nativity figurine. With this he will join a list of athletes that include Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and many more.

Carlos Alcaraz is on cloud nine after capturing his second Grand Slam title, for which he beat four-time defending champion Djokovic in the final. With this title he has not only consolidated the top rank in men’s tennis, but has also secured a spot in the ATP Finals. The Spanish ace, moving forward, will be focused on defending his US Open title.

Alcaraz will now be immortalised in his Wimbledon outfit of a white shirt and pants, holding a racket in one hand and a ball in the other, in the form of a Caganer. For the uninitiated, a Caganer is a nativity figurine in Catalan culture, depicted in the act of defecation.

The immortalization in the form of a Caganer is done for athletes who have achieved something of historic significance. Djokovic has one in his Wimbledon outfit, so did Nadal, and most recently, Lionel Messi got one wearing the Argentina jersey, holding the World Cup following his triumph.

A representative for Caganer.com revealed that many fans had been asking for such a figurine of Carlos Alcaraz for a while now and also compared the young Spaniard to the youngster, suggesting that Carlos is the successor to Rafa. Calling Alcaraz an acclaimed tennis player, Alos also stated his belief that the 20-year-old will win many titles in the coming years.

"Years ago, it was Rafael Nadal who was the most talented tennis player, and what he achieved is something incredible. Now, Alcaraz still has all his career ahead of him. His talent makes you believe that he will be able to win many titles and have many victories."

Carlos Alcaraz wishes to partner with Rafael Nadal at Paris Olympics

Carlos Alcaraz in a press conference

As the current World No. 1 gears up for the US Open, he expressed his desire to play alongside his childhood idol Nadal while speaking to EI Partidazo de Cope after his Wimbledon victory. Alcaraz mentioned that he would love to play doubles with the 22-time Grand Slam winner at the Paris Olympics, where the tennis matches are going to be held at Roland Garros.

Lately, Nadal has been away from tennis owing to his hip injury incurred during the second round of Australian Open. Due to this, he hasn't been able to play both the French Open and Wimbledon and is likely to miss the US Open as well. The southpaw has also hinted that the 2024 season could be his final year on the ATP Tour.