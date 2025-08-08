Can Naomi Osaka still be seeded at US Open despite Canadian Open loss? All you need to about 4-time Grand Slam champ's current situation

Naomi Osaka had a resurgence at the Canadian Open 2025, reaching her biggest final since her return to the tour from maternity leave a year ago. She saved a couple of match points against Liudmila Samsonova in the second round, and then beat the likes of Elina Svitolina and Clara Tauson to make the final.

Osaka took on home favorite and teen phenom Victoria Mboko in the summit clash. She took the opening set but couldn't sustain the momentum, losing 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 to her younger rival. While it wasn't the result that she wanted, there's still a silver lining amidst the disappointment. Her runner-up finish in Montreal almost guarantees her a seeded spot at the upcoming US Open.

Osaka moved up 24 spots from No. 49 to No. 25 in the latest WTA rankings, which were delayed due to the Thursday finish of the Canadian Open. The final seedings for the US Open will be based on the rankings following the conclusion of the Cincinnati Open.

Top 32 players get seeded at a Major. With World No. 7 Zheng Qinwen already out of the season's final Major, No. 33 will be the cut-off for this year's US Open, barring further withdrawals. Unless Osaka loses in the first round and players ranked behind her leapfrog with their results at the Cincinnati Open, she's set to be seeded in New York. She will now try to build on her current form and carry it over to her next two tournaments.

Naomi Osaka is a two-time US Open champion

Naomi Osaka at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Naomi Osaka will aim to continue her good run of form at the Cincinnati Open and the US Open, two tournaments where she has performed well in the past. She claimed her maiden Major title at the US Open 2018, beating Serena Williams in a controversial final.

Osaka came quite close to winning the Cincinnati Open and the US Open back-to-back in 2020. She progressed to her very first final in Cincinnati but gave a walkover to Victoria Azarenka in the final due to an injury. Nevertheless, she got another shot at the Belarusian, with the two of them meeting in the US Open final a couple of weeks later.

Osaka edged out Azarenka in three sets to claim her second title in New York. She hasn't advanced beyond the third round of either tournament since these results. She will be keen to break this trend on the heels of her run at the Canadian Open.

