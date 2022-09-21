"Can't believe I'm back on a tennis court, trying to get ready for one more match" - Roger Federer ahead of 2022 Laver Cup

It's been almost a week since Roger Federer shocked the sporting world by announcing his retirement from professional tennis after the upcoming Laver Cup. While fans continue to struggle with the news, the Swiss player recently posted another video on his social media, thanking everyone around the world for their messages.

Federer arrived in London for the fifth edition of the Laver Cup, where he will team up with some of his biggest rivals like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray for Team Europe.

In the video, a seemingly overwhelmed Federer can be seen expressing gratitude towards the fans, stating that their messages meant a lot.

"Hey everybody. Just wanted to give a quick update on how everything is. Number 1, a huge thank you for all the wonderful messages that I've received over the last few days," Roger Federer said. "It's clearly been very, very emotional. But good, I'm happy to be in London now and it's been wonderful to be surrounded by really close family, Mirka, kiddies, and everybody, and my team as well. I feel very happy that the message was so well received. And your messages have been incredible, really they have, and it means a lot to me."

The star player also said that he was excited to be back in action and was feeling good while practicing for what would be his career's last tournament.

"Now, I'm getting ready. I'm practicing and feeling really good and actually, I can't believe I'm back on a tennis court, trying to get ready for one more match, so I'll keep you posted along the way, and thank you again for all the wonderful messages. Take care," he added.

The 2022 Laver Cup is scheduled to be played from September 23-25 at the O2 Arena in London. Coached by Bjorn Borg, Team Europe stands undefeated so far in the previous four events.

"Maybe I can play doubles with Rafa" - Roger Federer

Roger Federere and Rafael Nadal at the 2017 Laver Cup

Roger Federer has been struggling with a knee injury for the last three years, forcing him to miss a considerable amount of events on the tour. Even at the 2022 Laver Cup, his last professional tournament, the Swiss legend is unlikely to compete in the singles category. Speaking to Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen (SRF) recently, Federer indicated that he might only play a doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal.

“Maybe I can play doubles with Rafa, that would be an absolute dream,” Federer said.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also talked about his decision to hang up his racquet, revealing that his knee condition wasn't improving, forcing him to make the choice.

"My progress was not satisfactory, that my knee was not letting me go. Then I received a scan that was not great, and there was no more progress," he said. “I told myself that it was over. Honestly, I didn’t want to do it anymore."

