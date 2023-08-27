"Can't believe one word that comes out of his mouth" - Martina Navratilova slams US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for climate change remarks

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has criticized US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for his controversial remarks on climate change.

Ramaswamy recently downplayed the widespread concern over climate change and claimed that global warming is not an existential threat. He called climate change a "hoax" and stated that in reality, bad climate change policies kill more people than the actual issue.

Ramaswamy said:

"I'm the only candidate on stage who isn't bought and paid for, so I can say this. Climate change is a hoax. The reality is more people are dying of bad climate change policies than they are of actual climate change."

The comments sparked outrage around the world from many people, including 18-time Grand Slam champion and human rights activist Martina Navratilova.

Navratilova reacted angrily to Ramaswamy's remarks, saying climate change is not a "hoax." She added that the Republican Party candidate of Indian origin can't be trusted with anything he says.

"Climate change is not a hoax and Vivek is helping it along since he is so full of hot air. Can’t believe one word that comes out of his mouth," Navratilova wrote.

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova's journey from tennis legend to a trailblazing activist

Martina Navratilova pictured at an interview.

Martina Navratilova is a bonafide tennis legend. Her career spanned more than two decades during which she captured an impressive 18 Grand Slam singles titles. Among them, her nine Wimbledon victories especially stand out.

Navratilova was a fierce competitor and her battles with Chris Evert, a tennis rivalry for ages, were spellbinding. She emerged victorious in 43 of their 80 encounters, captivating tennis fans worldwide.

Her game was a masterpiece of athleticism, marked by lightning-fast speed and unwavering fitness. What's truly astonishing is that she remained in the top 10 singles rankings for nearly 20 straight years.

However, the American's legacy reaches far beyond her tennis achievements. In 1981, she bravely came out as a lesbian, becoming a trailblazer as one of the first openly gay athletes in professional sports. Her courage opened doors for LGBTQ+ rights representation both in sports and society.

Even after retiring from the competitive scene in 2006, Martina Navratilova continued to enrich tennis as a commentator and coach. Her impact transcends the sport, making her an icon for her athletic prowess, her pioneering role in LGBTQ+ rights and her lasting influence.

Her legacy is a testament to her greatness, both on and off the tennis court.