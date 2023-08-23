"Let's invite Novak Djokovic" - US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy insists Serb join his practice with John McEnroe's brother Patrick

US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy recently invited former World No. 1, Novak Djokovic to his practice match with John McEnroe's brother Patrick McEnroe.

Ramaswamy took to Twitter to explain how he stays energized ahead of the debates. The Republican candidate posted a 21-second video of himself playing tennis.

The co-founder and executive chairman of Strive Asset Management captioned the video:

"Three hours of solid debate prep this morning."

Vivek Ramaswamy retweeted his own tweet, and in the caption, he invited Novak Djokovic to a practice session match with former doubles specialist Patrick McEnroe.

"@PatrickMcEnroe looking forward to our matchup next month at the Open. Let’s invite @DjokerNole if he’s down. Still need to prep for the September debate," he wrote.

Patrick McEnroe then asked Ramaswamy who else he could invite to the match besides the Serb and wrote:

"I love the prep for tomorrow's debate… can’t wait to see you in action…And I’ll see you on the court soon. I am getting ready for you… Who else can I invite??"

Ramaswamy replied:

"Let’s get the U.S. men’s & women’s crew out there! Excited to meet Chris Eubanks, loved his fireworks at Wimbledon."

Vivek Ramaswamy praises Novak Djokovic's Cincinnati performance

Novak Djokovic pictured at Cincinnati.

Novak Djokovic defeated the 2023 Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz to win the Western and Southern Open title. He saved a championship point and claimed a 5-7, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4) victory in what was a thrilling contest.

With this victory, the 36-year-old has become the tournament's oldest champion, breaking 35-year-old Ken Rosewall's record. He also broke a tie with Ivan Lendl for the third-most tour-level titles, moving into third place with 95. Only Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) have higher totals.

Vivek Ramaswamy, took to Twitter to hail Djokovic on his title run. The Indian-born American also chastised the US for barring the 23-time Grand Slam winner from competing in the New York Major in 2022 due to his unvaccinated status.

"Awesome to watch @DjokerNole win a battle in my hometown of Cincinnati last night. Shame on our country for keeping you out last year. But you can only stop a champ for so long," the republican party candidate wrote.

The Belgrade native is on the verge of retaking the World No. 1 spot from Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 US Open. He only needs to win one match at Flushing Meadows to secure his position as the new No. 1 in the ATP Rankings, regardless of how the Spaniard performs.

