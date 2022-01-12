"Can't feel sorry for an ethno-nationalist, anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorist no matter how good at tennis he is" - Journalist Mehdi Hasan on Novak Djokovic

In the latest episode of The Mehdi Hasan Show, renowned journalist Mehdi Hasan claimed that he doesn't feel "sorry" for Novak Djokovic over his recent visa fiasco episode. Calling him an "anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorist," Hasan stated that the Serbian legend could have simply got himself vaccinated against COVID-19 and played at the Australian Open 2022 without any controversy.

Novak Djokovic won the visa battle in court on Monday, after Judge Anthony Kelly quashed his visa cancelation order by the Australian Border Force. The judge also ordered his immediate release from immigration detention, allowing him to feature at the Australian Open 2022.

skynews.com.au/australia-news… Novak Djokovic has thanked his fans and returned to training for the Australian Open after a judge quashed his visa cancellation on Monday. Novak Djokovic has thanked his fans and returned to training for the Australian Open after a judge quashed his visa cancellation on Monday.skynews.com.au/australia-news…

In his show, Mehdi Hasan stated that you don't need to be a "huge tennis fan" in order to understand what's been going on in Australia since last Wednesday. Commenting on Judge Kelly's statements about what more Novak Djokovic could have done to prove his medical exemption, Hasan highlighted that the World No. 1 could have taken the COVID-19 jab - just like everyone else has.

"You don't need to be a huge tennis fan - and I confess that I am not a huge one, to be following what is happening in Australia these days," Hasan said. "I have the answer to what more could Djokovic have done to get his visa approved and enter into Australia; he could have gotten vaccinated, just like everyone else who wants to enter Australia during a pandemic as is required to do."

"Rafa is a bigger man than me. I can't feel sorry for an ethno-nationalist, anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorist. No matter how good at tennis he is."My #minirant tonight on Novak Djokovic and his reckless, dangerous, and often kooky views.Watch/share: "Rafa is a bigger man than me. I can't feel sorry for an ethno-nationalist, anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorist. No matter how good at tennis he is."My #minirant tonight on Novak Djokovic and his reckless, dangerous, and often kooky views.Watch/share:https://t.co/rFBpCr9Vrh

Mehdi Hasan then referenced Rafael Nadal's comments on Novak Djokovic's visa fiasco, suggesting that the Spaniard showed unusual empathy towards his fellow player. Hasan also emphasized that despite Djokovic being so "good" at tennis, he himself didn't have any sympathy for the Serb.

"Rafa is a bigger man than me," Hasan said. "I can't feel sorry for an ethno-nationalist, anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorist. No matter how good at tennis he is."

Nadal “sorry” for Djokovic but says he knew the risks as world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player finds himself in limbo amid Australian political tussle over COVID vaccination status. “If you don’t want to get the vaccine, then you can have some troubles.”Nadal “sorry” for Djokovic but says he knew the risks as world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player finds himself in limbo amid Australian political tussle over COVID vaccination status. abcn.ws/3r3j03o “If you don’t want to get the vaccine, then you can have some troubles.”Nadal “sorry” for Djokovic but says he knew the risks as world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player finds himself in limbo amid Australian political tussle over COVID vaccination status. abcn.ws/3r3j03o https://t.co/OYs5WDs1g1

Novak Djokovic trains at Rod Laver Arena after becoming a free man in Australia

After winning the legal battle in court, Novak Djokovic was recently spotted training and practicing at the Rod Laver Arena - just days ahead of the Australian Open.

The good news for his fans is that the 34-year-old will not face deportation on Tuesday. The Immigration Minister of the Australian government, Alex Hawke, is yet to decide whether he will exercise his special powers to cancel his visa or not.

“In line with due process, Minister Hawke will thoroughly consider the matter," spokesman says



starts Monday



theage.com.au/national/austr… @theage Djokovic saga set to extend into Wednesday with Immigration Minister Alex Hawke unlikely to make decision to deport on Tuesday“In line with due process, Minister Hawke will thoroughly consider the matter," spokesman says #AO2022 starts Monday Djokovic saga set to extend into Wednesday with Immigration Minister Alex Hawke unlikely to make decision to deport on Tuesday“In line with due process, Minister Hawke will thoroughly consider the matter," spokesman says#AO2022 starts Mondaytheage.com.au/national/austr… @theage

Despite being a free man after the court's orders, Djokovic's troubles are not over yet. If Hawke wants, he can bar Djokovic from entering Australia for the next three years, by revoking his visa under Section 133C(3) of the Immigration Act. The minister will likely announce his decision on the matter by Wednesday.

Novak Djokovic, it must be noted, is the most successful male player in the history of the Australian Open, having won the title on nine occasions.

