"Can't imagine life without sisters" - Leylah Fernandez honors sisters Bianca & Jodeci; looks back on fond memories on National Siblings Day

Leylah Fernandez paid tribute to her sisters, Bianca Fernandez and Jodeci Malixi on National Siblings Day on Wednesday, April 10.

Fernandez recently concluded her campaign at the 2024 Charleston Open as a 14th seed. The Canadian received a bye into the second round where she lost to the 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-4, 6-4. The American then went on to lose 6-2, 6-2 to eventual champion and compatriot Danielle Collins in the Round of 16.

Bianca Fernandez, Leylah’s younger sister, is also a tennis player who is currently playing collegiate tennis for the UCLA Bruins. As of April 2024, Bianca is ranked World No. 768 in singles and No. 603 on the women's circuit.

On the other hand, Jodeci Malixi, the eldest of the three sisters, has chosen a different path. She is a dentist, who completed her Doctor of Medical Dentistry at McGill University in Montreal in 2017.

The 2021 US Open finalist posted various pictures of the trio in an Instagram post on National Siblings Day, highlighting their roles as best friends, supporters, and role models in her life.

"Happy National Siblings Day. These two are not only my sisters, they are also my best friends, supporters, and role models. They make me laugh, they challenge me, they make me feel loved and they are always there when I need them. I can’t imagine life without sisters," the caption read.

Leylah Fernandez partnered with sister Bianca in doubles six times over the years

Leylah Fernandez at the 2024 San Diego Open

Leylah Fernandez partnered with her younger sister Bianca three times on the ITF tour in 2020. They made their debut at the ITF W15 Sharm El Sheikh 3, Egypt in October, where they reached the final before losing 6-4, 3-6, 6-10 to Veronika Pepelyaeva and Anastasia Tikhonova.

The next week, the sisters reached the semifinal at the ITF W15 Sharm El Sheikh 4, Egypt, where they lost 6-7(3), 6-7(4) to Anastasia Gasanova and Valeriya Strakhova. However, the Fernandez sisters faced an early exit at the ITF W15 Sharm El Sheikh 5, Egypt in November.

Bianca and Leylah Fernandez made their WTA debut in doubles at the 2022 Monterrey Open as a wildcard, eventually facing an early exit against Elixane Lechemia and Ingrid Neel 3-6, 4-6.

They won their first WTA doubles match at the 2022 Canadian Open, defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo and Kirsten Flipkens 6-4, 6-1 in the first round. The Canadian pair went on to lose 1-6, 2-6 against Alexa Guarachi and Andreja Klepac in the Round of 16.

Bianca and Leylah Fernandez played their latest doubles match at the WTA 125 tournament in Mexico, where they lost 1-6, 2-6 to Moyuka Uchijima and Zhu Lin.