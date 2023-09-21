"Can't wait to be back next year" - Aryna Sabalenka on attending her 'first fashion week' in New York after US Open run

Aryna Sabalenka took to social media to give a glimpse of her fashionable side during the New York Fashion Week.

A day after the US Open final, where she lost to Coco Gauff, the Belarusian attended the Altuzarra fashion show in New York.

Sabalenka wore an Altuzarra ‘Ness’ sweater with a signature metal buckle strap detail on one shoulder. She paired it with white trousers and a Louis Vuitton belt.

The Altuzarra fashion show, a part of the New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024, took place at the New York Public Library. On Wednesday, September 20, Sabalenka said on Instagram that she enjoyed her experience at the fashion week and hoped to return next year.

“It was an amazing way to end my month in New York and kick off my first fashion week! The @altuzarra show was so beautiful. Can’t wait to be back next year!” Sabalenka captioned her Instagram post.

With her run to the final at the 2023 US Open, Aryna Sabalenka has pipped Iga Swiatek to reach the World No. 1 ranking for the first time in her career.

Aryna Sabalenka adds a shimmer to the show at the Vogue World event in London

Aryna Sabalenka continues to make a wave in the world of fashion as she graced the red carpet of Vogue World: London 2023 on September 14.

The WTA World No.1 flaunted her fashionable side in a 16Arlington, sleeveless bodycon silver dress. She walked the red carpet and struck a few poses for the cameras.

Sabalenka took to Instagram to post her shimmering look from the event.

"Had the best time at #VogueWorld: London tonight! Thank you @marco.capaldo and @16arlington for the most beautiful look ✨. Thank you @edward_enninful and #AnnaWintour for inviting me to experience this incredible show," Sabalenka wrote on Instagram.

Marco Capaldo, the co-founder and creative director of 16Arlington, accompanied the Belarusian at the event.

Aryna Sabalenka recently became the 29th woman to top the WTA rankings and is now stealing the show in the fashion world.

Sabalenka has been the top-performing player on the WTA tour in 2023. She won the first Grand Slam of her career at the Australian Open before making it to the last four at Roland Garros and the Wimbledon Championships. The Belarusian capped off her year with a run to the final at the 2023 US Open.