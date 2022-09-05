"Can't wait to get Charlie and Olympia together" - Alex Morgan and her daughter send adorable message to Serena Williams after the American legend's US Open farewell

Serena Williams received another special message after what was potentially her final career match at the 2022 US Open. US Women's National Soccer Team star Alex Morgan lauded Williams and also expressed a special wish to see her daughter Charlie and Williams' daughter Olympia together, probably on the tennis court in the future.

Williams' retirement has led to many tributes coming in from sporting superstars across disciplines. Former USWNT captain Morgan joined the chorus with an adorable message, which also featured her two-year-old daughter Charlie.

"Serena, congratulations on an incredible career. I can't wait to get Charlie and Olympia together," Morgan said in a video posted by Team USA on Twitter.

Like millions of others, Morgan was also glued to Serena Williams' third-round match at the US Open against Ajla Tomljanovic, which turned out to be her final ever match at her home Grand Slam.

Morgan reacted to the same earlier on social media, thanking the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion for her contribution to not just tennis, but women's sports in general. She hailed the 40-year-old for fighting hard until the very end.

"Serena fighting until the last point, always. You've given so much to tennis, and so much to womens sports. Thank you Serena Williams," Morgan wrote on Twitter, on Friday.

Williams lost the opening set to Tomljanovic, but stormed back to win the second in an intense tiebreaker. The Australian player then found her very best to eventually win the match 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1. An emotional farewell speech on Arthur Ashe Stadium followed from six-time US Open champion Serena Williams afterwards.

"You’re literally the greatest on and off the court" - Tiger Woods to Serena Williams

Tiger Woods, who was in Williams' player box during her 2022 US Open second-round match against Anett Kontaveit and cheered her on, took to social media to express his admiration for Williams in light of her retirement as well. Woods called the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion his "little sis" and thanked her for inspiring many people, including himself.

“Serena Williams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!” Tiger Woods wrote on Twitter.

In her retirement announcement through an article in Vogue, Williams spoke about the role played by Woods in her comeback to the WTA tour at Wimbledon this year. Williams reflected on an interaction with Woods earlier this year and the golf legend's motivational words that encouraged the former World No. 1 to start playing tennis again after a period of uncertainty regarding her career.

