Following her triumph at the 2024 Charleston Open, Danielle Collins eagerly discussed her keen desire to arrange a karaoke night with Serena Williams.

In her retirement year, Collins continued her dream run on tour, claiming a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory over Daria Kasatkina in the Charleston Open final to clinch her second consecutive title following her triumph at the Miami Open. The 30-year-old also became the first player since Serena Williams in 2013 to triumph in both Miami and Charleston in the same year.

During an interview with Steve Weissman on the Tennis Channel after her win, Danielle Collins expressed her eagerness to organize a karaoke night with Williams, given their shared love for the activity.

"I'm still really hoping, because I know, like I love karaoke and I know Serena really loves karaoke and I'm just dying for a karaoke night at some point with Serena. I really want to make that happen in the future," Danielle Collins said.

"You know, we both live in Florida so I'm really hoping we're gonna get a karaoke night one of these days," she added.

The 30-year-old also shared her delight upon discovering Venus Williams' love for singing and dancing during her conversation with Weissman.

"Really? I did not know that. Oh, alright, I love that," she said.

The American then revealed her go-to karaoke songs, favoring classics by Toby Keith and George Michael.

"'Should've Been a Cowboy.' Yeah I like 'Should've Been a Cowboy' by Toby Keith, rest in peace. I love that song. Oh, 'Careless Whisper' by George Michael, another classic," she shared.

Collins was shocked to learn from Weissman that Serena Williams loved Green Day and that it was her favorite band. She conveyed her desire to witness the 23-time Grand Slam champion belt out a song by the rock band, urging her fellow American to reach out for a karaoke session.

"Whoa! Okay, I wasn't expecting that. Really, which song by Green Day? All of them?" Danielle Collins said.

"I can't wait to witness this live hopefully. Finger crossed. Serena, call me," she added.

Danielle Collins: "I've idolized Serena Williams and Venus Williams my whole life, they've been people I've really looked up to"

Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins' love for Venus and Serena Williams comes as no surprise, as she previously opened up about idolizing the duo during the 2022 US Open, where Serena played the final match of her illustrious career.

"I think as everybody knows, I've idolized Serena and Venus my whole life, they've been people I've really looked up to," Collins said.

Collins described the 23-time Grand Slam champion's retirement as a significant moment in tennis history and expressed her reluctance to face her compatriot at the New York Major, stating that such a clash would leave her "torn."

"This is such a big moment in our tennis history," she said. "I love how our sport celebrates our champions of the game. Hopefully, yeah, I don't have to play Serena at some point because I'll be so torn."

Danielle Collins and Serena Williams only locked horns in two tour-level encounters, with Williams emerging victorious in both. The former World No. 1 claimed a commanding 6-4, 6-4 victory in their final match at the 2021 French Open.

