“Can you stop winning?” – Novak Djokovic banters with Andrey Rublev at Australian Open, Russian responds in kind

Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev bumped into each other in Melbourne and shared a light moment ahead of the 2024 Australian Open.

Djokovic and Rublev are set to kickstart their first Grand Slam campaign for the 2024 season at the Happy Slam scheduled to begin on Sunday, January 14. This will be the Serb's 19th stint Down Under, whereas Rublev will grace the Rod Laver Arena for the eighth time in his career. The 36-year-old has won the tournament ten times in his career so far.

The Serb will lead the top half of the draw as first-seed and the defending champion in Australia. On the other hand, Rublev is scheduled to take on Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild in the opener on Sunday as the fifth-seed.

Rublev will enter the Melbourne Major among the favorites on the back of a title-winning run at the recently concluded Hong Kong Open. Considering his red-hot form, Djokovic issued a hilarious request to Rublev during an encounter inside the lobby of Rod Laver Arena in a recently released video on social media.

"Can you stop winning," the Serb asked the Russian in a video posted by the Australian Open's official X account.

Rublev responded in kind, telling the World No. 1 that he wanted to steal some of his talent.

"Correct! I’m trying to, just to take a little bit of your talent," he said.

Novak Djokovic defeated Andrey Rublev in Australian Open 2023 QF

2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev played their first Australian Open duel in the year 2023 during one of the Serb's title-winning runs. The duo came face to face in the quarterfinals and the Serb came out on top with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win without breaking a sweat.

Both players have played against each other six times thus far with the Serb leading 5-1 in the head-to-head. They first squared off in 2019 for a round-robin match at the Year-end Championships. The Serb defeated Rublev in straight sets.

Rublev avenged the loss in style with a victory in the 24-time Grand Slam champion's hometown Belgrade in the 2022 Serbia Open final. Since then, he has failed to outperform the Serb to date. The duo met one more time in 2022 in a group-stage tie at the ATP Finals.

In 2023, Djokovic defeated the Russian two times in addition to his Australian Open success. He defeated the 26-year-old in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and in the semifinals at the Paris Masters. Notably, he went on to lift the trophy in Paris.

