"Canada refusing visas to certain nationalities, textbook racism"- Tennis fans react to Victoria Azarenka's visa not being approved for the 2022 Canadian Open

Due to her visa not being approved, former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka was forced to withdraw from the 2022 Canadian Open yesterday.

This predicament looks to be a case of history repeating itself as the 20th-ranked Belarusian also missed the Wimbledon Championships in June as a result of a ban on Russian and Belarusian players due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Victoria Azarenka took to Twitter to share the heartbreaking news with her fans, revealing that she wouldn't be able to partake in her 11th Canadian Open due to circumstances outside her control. However, she did not specify the reasons for why that turned out to be the case.

"Hello everyone! I wanted to inform you that I unfortunately have to withdraw from the tournament in Toronto due to my visa not being approved, " Victoria Azarenka wrote.

While it was "terrible" that she couldn't participate in one of her favorite tournaments, Azarenka assured her supporters that she would compete in the Cincinnati Open, which takes place the following week.

"Its truly disappointing. Its very sad to miss one of my favourite tournaments. I love to play in Canada with great fans and a place where I made many friends over the years. Good luck to everyone at the event. See you in Cincinnati, " she added.

In light of this, tennis fans took to Twitter to express their opinion on the matter, with most taking a jab at Canada for banning players from entering the country. One fan straight up bashed the Canadian government and labeled the whole incident as "textbook racism" and posted:

"Canada refusing visas to certain nationalities - text book racism."

Another took a shot at Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for not approving the 33-year-old's visa, referring to his regime as a "dictatorship." The tweed read:

"Trudeau's Canada is now banning innocent people from entering the country. It's a dictatorship."

Another fan, however, appeared to throw shade at Victoria Azarenka by highlighting her mid-match withdrawal from her Miami Open match against 16-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova and commented:

"Better than her usual withdraw mid match whenever she is losing to a lesser player. Biggest crybaby alive."

One Time @Beamensch33 @josemorgado Better than her usual withdraw mid match whenever she is losing to a lesser player. Biggest crybaby alive @josemorgado Better than her usual withdraw mid match whenever she is losing to a lesser player. Biggest crybaby alive

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Srini Murty @jurasick victoria azarenka @vika7 Update… Update… https://t.co/2X7kmsAqt3 I’m not much of an Azarenka fan. But this is the last straw. Done watching tennis. When Canadians and Americans get their act together and tear down their governments, I might come back to watching. Else, both pro tours are now a farce. twitter.com/vika7/status/1… I’m not much of an Azarenka fan. But this is the last straw. Done watching tennis. When Canadians and Americans get their act together and tear down their governments, I might come back to watching. Else, both pro tours are now a farce. twitter.com/vika7/status/1…

The Real Ben Rothenberg @AnatomybyDrT

There are just two things we cannot influence in our lives.

The first one is death, as it is inevitable.

The other one is to have entry visa for Canada approved.



I can only hope that it is not because you are carrying Belorussian passport. If it is, I'm DISGUSTED victoria azarenka @vika7 Update… Update… https://t.co/2X7kmsAqt3 Unbelievable...There are just two things we cannot influence in our lives.The first one is death, as it is inevitable.The other one is to have entry visa for Canada approved.I can only hope that it is not because you are carrying Belorussian passport. If it is, I'm DISGUSTED twitter.com/vika7/status/1… Unbelievable...There are just two things we cannot influence in our lives.The first one is death, as it is inevitable.The other one is to have entry visa for Canada approved.I can only hope that it is not because you are carrying Belorussian passport. If it is, I'm DISGUSTED twitter.com/vika7/status/1…

AbhinavAdvocate🇮🇳 @Abhinavadvocat2 @vika7 Sports and politics must not go together. Really sad. @vika7 Sports and politics must not go together. Really sad.

BiLateral @Bi08101657



See, sovereign countries can decide as they wish who they let in, whether it is Canada, Australia or USA. Why does @vika7 So sorry for you.See, sovereign countries can decide as they wish who they let in, whether it is Canada, Australia or USA. Why does @DjokerNole think he's above the law? @vika7 So sorry for you.See, sovereign countries can decide as they wish who they let in, whether it is Canada, Australia or USA. Why does @DjokerNole think he's above the law?

FloridaDame @Fantine21 @vika7 @Tennis_Majors Yes, not letting Vika play in Canada will definitely bring the invasion of Ukraine to a halt. 🙄🙄🙄🙄 @vika7 @Tennis_Majors Yes, not letting Vika play in Canada will definitely bring the invasion of Ukraine to a halt. 🙄🙄🙄🙄

Khalil GH @khalilofatiga2 @vika7 Shame on Canada .Mayar sherif too cant play there for the same problem @vika7 Shame on Canada .Mayar sherif too cant play there for the same problem

Mawaya @FafyMai @vika7 What nonsense is this with athletes not getting their visas on time, I think AtP and WTA are useless, these are the things they must support their players for..... @vika7 What nonsense is this with athletes not getting their visas on time, I think AtP and WTA are useless, these are the things they must support their players for.....

"People missed a big opportunity to show how sports can unite"- Victoria Azarenka on Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players

Victoria Azarenka recently spoke about the Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players

Following her comeback at the Citi Open earlier this month, Victoria Azarenka criticized the ban that prevented Russian and Belarusian players from competing at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Speaking in a recent interview with Tennis.com, the Belarusian discussed how the Wimbledon judgment may have been a chance to display the sport's togetherness -- a chance that was missed unfortunately. She did, however, hope that another opportunity would arise in the future to do things differently.

"I’m on the Player Council, so I can’t completely cut myself off, "Azarenka said. "I take that part of my job very seriously. I think what people missed here was a big opportunity to show how sports can unite. I think we missed that opportunity, but I hope we can still show it."

She also talked about how her attempt to resolve the matter was ignored, remarking that the concerned authorities were ignorant and careless and that they brushed off her solutions without any serious discussion.

"How did I deal with it? I always try to find a solution that is beyond myself and what can be better because I love to help people, " Victoria Azarenka said. "I love to find solutions from difficult situations. I think what was hard was the absolute ignorance and carelessness from the other parties."

"I think that was a tough part to digest, because you’re coming in with options, opportunities and your heart, and it’s met with basically a ‘we don’t care, " she added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shyam Kamal