Canadian Open 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, and more

The ATP Tour heads to Toronto this week as the 2023 Canadian Open will be held from August 7-13.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz leads the field as the top seed. He has been one of the best players this season and captured his second Grand Slam title at last month's Wimbledon. The man he defeated to win the title, Novak Djokovic, won't be competing here as he withdrew citing fatigue.

Rafael Nadal's injury hiatus continues as well. Defending champion Pablo Carreno Busta is unable to compete due to health issues, with Karen Khachanov also being on the sidelines for the same reason. The rest of the top 20 are all set to participate in the tournament.

With a rather stacked field, the tournament promises some high-octane action. Here's all the relevant information regarding the Canadian Open:

What is the Canadian Open?

The tournament dates back to 1881, when it was held at the Toronto Lawn Tennis Club as a men's only event. It's the second oldest tournament on the tennis circuit, trailing only Wimbledon in that aspect. Since 2011, the venue has alternated between Toronto and Montreal every year.

The tournament has been rebranded a few times due to sponsorship reasons. Currently, the National Bank of Canada and Rogers Communications are the co-sponsors. The tournament was held on clay until 1978 and permanently switched over to hardcourts the next year.

Ivan Lendl holds the record for most titles at the venue with six. Rafael Nadal is up next with five trophies. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray are some of the other well-known names to triumph here.

Venue

The Canadian Open will be held on hardcourts at the Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Players

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the fourth seed at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune, Andrey Rublev, Jannik Sinner, and Taylor Fritz are the top eight seeds. All of them have received a bye into the second round.

Alcaraz and Medvedev have won two Masters titles each this season, with the latter also winning the Canadian Open back in 2021. The two will be expected to make another deep run, given their form and consistency.

Alexander Zverev claimed his first title since the end of 2021 by winning the Hamburg Open last month. The German's injury woes seem to be well behind him, and one can expect him to do some damage here.

Last year's runner-up Hubert Hurkacz, has been quite inconsistent this season. The possibility of him making it to the end this time seems slim. Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, and Borna Coric are some of the other players to look out for.

Schedule

The first round matches will commence on Monday, August 7, and conclude the following day. The second and third rounds are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

The quarterfinals and semifinals are set for Friday and Saturday, respectively. The championship round will take place on Sunday, August 13.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the 2023 Canadian Open is $6,600,000. The winner will receive a cheque worth $1,019,335, coupled with 1000 ranking points. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $1,019,335 1000 Runner-up $556,630 600 Semifinalist $304,375 360 Quarterfinalist $166,020 180 Third Round $88,805 90 Second Round $47,620 45 First Round $26,380 10

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, and Canada can watch the Canadian Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on Sportsnet & TVA.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.