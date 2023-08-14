Canadian Open 2023 Prize Money breakdown: How much did 2023 champion Jessica Pegula and runner-up Liudmila Samsonova earn?

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula claimed the women's singles title at the 2023 Canadian Open by defeating Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0 in the final.

It was the American's second title at the WTA 1000 level, following her maiden triumph at last year's Guadalajara Open. It was also her third career title in singles. Her road to the final included wins over Yulia Putintseva, Jasmine Paolini, Coco Gauff and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Following a tough three-set victory over Swiatek, Pegula was at her dominating best in the championship round against Samsonova. She needed just 50 minutes to get the job done.

However, Samsonova's lacklustre showing can be attributed to poor scheduling as well. Earlier in the week she played two matches on Friday due to bad weather. Her semifinal was also postponed to Sunday because of the same reason, requiring her to pull another double duty on the last day of the event.

Samsonova defeated Elena Rybakina in three sets on Sunday morning and took to the court once again after a few hours for the final. She'll now get ready Western & Southern Open and is set to play her opener on Tuesday, a rather short turnaround. Meanwhile, Pegula has received a first-round bye as the third seed.

Pegula will walk away $454,500 richer following her title-winning run here, while Samsonova will bag $267,690 for the efforts. Swiatek and Rybakina will add $138,000 to their yearly earnings. Gauff, Danielle Collins, Belinda Bencic and Daria Kasatkina, the losing quarterfinalists, will receive $63,350 each.

Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama bagged the women's doubles title at the 2023 Canadian Open

The seventh-seeded duo of Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama defeated Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs 6-4, 4-6, 13-11 to win the doubles title at the 2023 Canadian Open. It's the Japanese pair's second WTA 1000 title, following their previous victory at the 2021 Miami Open.

The winning team saved a couple of championship points as well in the final set tie-break. Shibahara was the standout player of the match as she played every point with immense determination from start to finish.

Shibahara and Aoyama will get $133,840 as the winner's paycheck, while Krawczyk and Schuurs will receive $75,286. Latisha Chan and Zhaoxuan Yang, along with Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter, will earn $40,432 as the losing semifinalists. The prize money is per team and will be split between the players.