Canadian Open 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 2

Day 2 of the 2023 Canadian Open will see the conclusion of the first round matches along with the start of a few second round bouts.

In Toronto, where the men are competing, former World No. 1 Andy Murray will begin his campaign against Lorenzo Sonego. A three-time champion at the venue, he'll be eyeing to make a winning start here once again.

Three-time Major finalist Casper Ruud will take to the court on Tuesday as well, along with Alexander Zverev, Cameron Norrie and home favorite Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Over in Montreal, Grand Slam champions Sloane Stephens and Victoria Azarenka will face off in the second round. Caroline Wozniacki's comeback match is also scheduled for Tuesday. The Dane will take on qualifier Kimberly Birrell.

With plenty of big names in action, here's a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the Canadian Open.

Schedule for Day 2 of the Canadian Open

Center Court (In Toronto)

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: Lorenzo Sonego vs Andy Murray.

Not before 2 pm local time: (13) Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor.

Not before 7 pm local time: (10) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (Q) Max Purcell;

followed by: Jiri Lehecka vs (3) Casper Ruud.

Grandstand

Starting at 11 pm local time: Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Sebastian Korda;

followed by: Ugo Humbert vs Nicholas Jarry;

followed by: Alex de Minaur vs (11) Cameron Norrie.

Not before 3 pm local time: (WC) Gabriel Diallo vs Dan Evans.

followed by: Ben Shelton vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

The full ATP schedule can be accessed here.

Court Central (In Montreal)

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: (WC) Caroline Wozniacki vs (Q) Kimberly Birrell;

followed by: (WC) Leylah Fernandez vs Peyton Stearns.

Not before 7 pm local time: (WC) Bianca Andreescu vs (Q) Camila Giorgi.

followed by: (PR) Jennifer Brady vs (3) Elena Rybakina.

Court Rogers

Starting at 11 am local time: (Q) Danielle Collins vs (PR) Elina Svitolina;

followed by: Elise Mertens vs (10) Daria Kasatkina;

followed by: (11) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs (LL) Magdalena Frech.

Not before 4:30 pm local time: (9) Marketa Vondrousova vs Mayar Sherif.

Not before 7 pm local time: (5) Caroline Garcia vs Marie Bouzkova;

followed by: (16) Victoria Azarenka vs Sloane Stephens.

The full WTA schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Canadian Open 2023

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, and Canada can watch the Canadian Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on Sportsnet & TVA.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Liv.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Canadian Open 2023 - Match timings

The first match on all the courts in Toronto and Montreal will commence at 11 am local time, except on the biggest court, the Center Court, where the action will start at 12:30 pm. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time (Center Court, Toronto & Montreal) Start time (Remaining courts, Toronto & Montreal) USA August 8, 2023 12:30 pm ET 11:00 am ET Canada August 8, 2023 12:30 pm ET 11:00 am ET UK August 8, 2023 5:30 pm GMT 4:00 pm BST India August 8, 2023 10:00 pm IST 8:30 pm IST