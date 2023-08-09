Canadian Open 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 3

Day 3 of the 2023 Canadian Open will see players vying for a spot in the third round.

Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek will begin their quest for a maiden title here on Wednesday. While the former will take on Ben Shelton, the latter will face two-time Major runner-up Karolina Pliskova.

Coco Gauff, who won the title in Washington over the weekend, will try to get the better of Katie Boulter. Grand Slam champions Aryna Sabalenka, Daniil Medvedev, and Petra Kvitova are also in action.

Caroline Wozniacki made a triumphant return to tennis as she defeated Kimberly Birrell in straight sets on Tuesday. She'll now take on recently crowned Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the second round.

With plenty of exciting matches lined up for the day, here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Canadian Open:

Schedule for Day 3 of the Canadian Open

Center Court (In Toronto)

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: (Q) Taro Daniel vs (WC) Milos Raonic;

followed by: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (PR) Gael Monfils.

Not before 7 pm local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton;

followed by: (Q) Marcos Giron vs (5) Holger Rune.

Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: (8) Taylor Fritz vs Ugo Humbert;

followed by: (Q) Matteo Arnaldi vs (2) Daniil Medvedev;

followed by: (13) Alexander Zverev vs Alejdandro Davidovich Fokina;

followed by: Matteo Berrettini vs (7) Jannik Sinner.

followed by: (12) Tommy Paul vs Francisco Cerundolo.

The full ATP schedule can be accessed here.

Court Central (In Montreal)

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Pliskova.

Not before 1:30 pm local time: (PR) Jennifer Brady vs (3) Elena Rybakina;

followed by: (11) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs (WC) Leylah Fernandez.

Not before 7 pm local time: Petra Martic vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka.

followed by: (7) Petra Kvitova vs (Q) Camila Giorgi.

Court Rogers

Starting at 11 am local time: (Q) Katie Boulter vs (6) Coco Gauff;

followed by: (4) Jessica Pegula vs (LL) Yulia Putintseva.

Not before 4:30 pm local time: (9) Marketa Vondrousova vs (WC) Caroline Wozniacki.

Not before 7 pm local time: (Q) Danielle Collins vs (8) Maria Sakkari;

followed by: Gabriela Dabrowksi/Erin Routliffe vs Latisha Chan/Zhaoxuan Yang.

The full WTA schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Canadian Open 2023

Iga Swiatek will be in action on Day 3 of the 2023 Canadian Open.

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, and Canada can watch the Canadian Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on Sportsnet & TVA.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Liv.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Canadian Open 2023 - Match timings

The first match on all the courts in Toronto and Montreal will commence at 11 am local time, except on the biggest court, the Center Court, where the action will start at 12:30 pm. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 3 of the Canadian Open are as follows:

Country Date Start time (Center Court, Toronto & Montreal) Start time (Remaining courts, Toronto & Montreal) USA August 9, 2023 12:30 pm ET 11:00 am ET Canada August 9, 2023 12:30 pm ET 11:00 am ET UK August 9, 2023 5:30 pm GMT 4:00 pm BST India August 9, 2023 10:00 pm IST 8:30 pm IST