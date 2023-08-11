Day 5 of the 2023 Canadian Open will witness the start of the quarterfinal clashes.

Carlos Alcaraz staged a comeback from a set down to reach the quarterfinals here for the first time. He will take on Tommy Paul for a spot in the semifinals. Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner are among the other top players aiming for a place in the last four.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will first face off in the quarterfinals in singles, then team up to play the doubles quarterfinals. Aryna Sabalenka could potentially play twice as her third round match was pushed back by a day due to the weather.

Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina are also in the fray on Friday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for day 5 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 5 of the Canadian Open

Center Court (In Toronto)

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: Mackenzie McDonald vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina;

followed by: Alex de Minaur vs (2) Daniil Medvedev.

Not before 7 pm local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (12) Tommy Paul;

followed by: (PR) Gael Monfils vs (7) Jannik Sinner.

The full ATP schedule can be accessed here.

Court Central (In Montreal)

Starting at 12 pm local time: (12) Liudmila Samsonova vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka.

Not before 1:30 pm local time: (4) Jessica Pegula vs (6) Coco Gauff;

followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (WC) Leylah Fernandez/ (Q) Danielle Collins.

Not before 7 pm local time: TBD.

followed by: (10) Daria Kasatkina vs (3) Elena Rybakina.

Court Rogers

Starting at 12 pm local time: (7) Petra Kvitova vs (12) Belinda Bencic;

followed by: (4) Nicole Melichar-Martinez/Ellen Perez vs Carol Zhao/Marina Stakusic.

followed by: (1) Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula vs (7) Shuko Aoyama/Ena Shibahara.

Not before 7 pm local time: TBD vs Latisha Chan/Zhaoxuan Yang.

The full WTA schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Canadian Open 2023

Carlos Alcaraz will be in action on Day 5 of the 2023 Canadian Open.

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, Canada, and India can watch the Canadian Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on Sportsnet & TVA.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Liv.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Canadian Open 2023 - Match timings

The first match on Court Rogers and Court Central in Montreal will begin at 12 noon. The first match on Centre Court in Toronto will commence at 12:30 pm, while on Grandstand it will start at 12 noon. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 5 of the Canadian Open are as follows:

Country Date Start time (Center Court, Toronto) Start time (Grandstand, Toronto) Start time (Court Rogers & Court Central, Montreal) USA August 11, 2023 12:30 pm ET 12:00 pm ET 12:00 pm ET Canada August 11, 2023 12:30 pm ET 12:00 pm ET 12:00 pm ET UK August 11, 2023 5:30 pm GMT 5:00 pm BST 5:00 pm BST India August 11, 2023 10:00 pm IST 9:30 pm IST 9:30 pm IST