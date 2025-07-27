Canadian Open 2025 Schedule Day 1: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | National Bank Open

Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka will be among the big names in action at the 2025 Canadian Open on Monday (July 28). Both women will play their respective opening round encounters.

While Raducanu opens her campaign against Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Osaka will lock horns with qualifier Ariana Arseneault. Also on Centre Court during the evening session, Eugenie Bouchard, playing in the final tournament of her career, will take on Emiliana Arango.

On the men’s side, former champion Pablo Carreno Busta will be in action. Besides, Canadian interest will be alive with the likes of Dan Marin, Carson Branstine, Liam Draxl, and Alexis Galarneau taking to court.

With plenty of top-drawer action lined up, let’s take a look at the Day 1 schedule for the 2025 Canadian Open:

Schedule for Day 1 of Canadian Open WTA 2025

Eugenie Bouchard is playing in her final tournament. (Source: Getty)

Center Court

Starting 11 am local time: [Q] Kamilla Rakhimova vs [WC] Kayla Cross

Followed by (Not before 12.30 pm local time): Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Emma Raducanu

Followed by: [Q] Ariana Arseneault vs Naomi Osaka

Followed by (Not before 7 pm local time): [WC] Eugenie Bouchard vs Emiliana Arango

Followed by: Maria Sakkari vs [WC] Carson Branstine

Motorola Razr Grandstand

Starting 11 am local time: Tatjana Maria vs [Q] Laura Siegemund

Followed by: Sorana Cistea vs Lulu Sun

Followed by: Katie Boulter vs Renata Zarazua

Followed by: Ajla Tomljanovic vs Anastasija Sevastova

Followed by: [Q] Antonia Ruzic vs Anastasia Potapova

Schedule for Day 1 of Canadian Open ATP 2025

Former champ Pablo Carreno Busta will also be in action. (Source: Getty)

Center Court

Starting 12.30 pm local time: [Q] Dan Marin vs Jaume Munar

Followed by: [Q] Tristan Schoolkate vs Joao Fonseca

Followed by (Not before 7 pm local time): [WC] Liam Draxl vs Pablo Carreno Busta

Followed by: Arthur Rinderknech vs [WC] Alexis Galarneau

Motorola Razr Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: Mackenzie McDonald vs David Goffin

Followed by: Mattia Bellucci vs Hugo Gaston

Followed by: Marcos GIRON vs [Q] Adrian Mannarino

Followed by: Borna Coric vs [WC] Matteo Gigante

Followed by (Not before 5 pm local time): Fabian Marozsan vs Hugo Dellien

Canadian Open 2025: Where to watch

Fans can check out the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action:

USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN+

Canada - TSN, RDS

UK - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+

Canadian Open 2025: Match timings

Naomi Osaka will also play her opening-round match. (Source: Getty)

The live-action on Day 1 of the 2025 Canadian Open will kick off at the following times:

Region Toronto (ATP) Montreal (WTA) US/Canada July 28, 2025, 11 am ET July 28, 2025, 11 am ET UK July 28, 2025, 4 pm CEST July 28, 2025, 4 pm CEST India July 28, 2025, 8.30 pm IST July 28, 2025, 8.30 pm IST

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More

