Canadian Open 2025 Schedule Day 1: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | National Bank Open

Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka will be among the big names in action at the 2025 Canadian Open on Monday (July 28). Both women will play their respective opening round encounters.
While Raducanu opens her campaign against Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Osaka will lock horns with qualifier Ariana Arseneault. Also on Centre Court during the evening session, Eugenie Bouchard, playing in the final tournament of her career, will take on Emiliana Arango.
On the men’s side, former champion Pablo Carreno Busta will be in action. Besides, Canadian interest will be alive with the likes of Dan Marin, Carson Branstine, Liam Draxl, and Alexis Galarneau taking to court.
With plenty of top-drawer action lined up, let’s take a look at the Day 1 schedule for the 2025 Canadian Open:
Schedule for Day 1 of Canadian Open WTA 2025
Center Court
Starting 11 am local time: [Q] Kamilla Rakhimova vs [WC] Kayla Cross
Followed by (Not before 12.30 pm local time): Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Emma Raducanu
Followed by: [Q] Ariana Arseneault vs Naomi Osaka
Followed by (Not before 7 pm local time): [WC] Eugenie Bouchard vs Emiliana Arango
Followed by: Maria Sakkari vs [WC] Carson Branstine
Motorola Razr Grandstand
Starting 11 am local time: Tatjana Maria vs [Q] Laura Siegemund
Followed by: Sorana Cistea vs Lulu Sun
Followed by: Katie Boulter vs Renata Zarazua
Followed by: Ajla Tomljanovic vs Anastasija Sevastova
Followed by: [Q] Antonia Ruzic vs Anastasia Potapova
Schedule for Day 1 of Canadian Open ATP 2025
Center Court
Starting 12.30 pm local time: [Q] Dan Marin vs Jaume Munar
Followed by: [Q] Tristan Schoolkate vs Joao Fonseca
Followed by (Not before 7 pm local time): [WC] Liam Draxl vs Pablo Carreno Busta
Followed by: Arthur Rinderknech vs [WC] Alexis Galarneau
Motorola Razr Grandstand
Starting at 11 am local time: Mackenzie McDonald vs David Goffin
Followed by: Mattia Bellucci vs Hugo Gaston
Followed by: Marcos GIRON vs [Q] Adrian Mannarino
Followed by: Borna Coric vs [WC] Matteo Gigante
Followed by (Not before 5 pm local time): Fabian Marozsan vs Hugo Dellien
Canadian Open 2025: Where to watch
Fans can check out the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action:
USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN+
Canada - TSN, RDS
UK - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+
Canadian Open 2025: Match timings
The live-action on Day 1 of the 2025 Canadian Open will kick off at the following times:
