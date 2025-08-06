Canadian Open 2025 Schedule Day 11: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | National Bank Open

Players will fight for a spot in the final on Day 11 (Wednesday, August 6) of the Canadian Open 2025. The men's singles semifinal line-up features three of the top four seeds, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, with 11th seed Karen Khachanov completing the field.

Zverev will take on Khachanov, while Shelton and Fritz will clash in an all-American showdown. The women's semifinals includes a mix of veterans and rising stars. Elena Rybakina will face teen sensation from Canada, Victoria Mboko, while four-time Major champion will take on Clara Tauson.

The women's doubles final will also take place on Wednesday. Third seeds Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai will face Coco Gauff and McCartney Kessler. Gauff won the doubles title here partnering Jessica Pegula in 2022. The victory also helped her clinch the No. 1 ranking in doubles.

Gauff's singles campaign came to an early end at the hands of Mboko, so she will be keen to make up for it with a title. However, Townsend and Zhang are on an eight-match winning streak, which began with their title-winning run at the Citi DC Open a couple of weeks ago.

With some interesting matches set for the day, here's the schedule for Day 11 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 11 of the Canadian Open 2025

Centre Court (In Toronto)

Starting at 4:30 p.m. local time: (6) Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski vs Andres Molteni/Maximo Gonzalez

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (1) Alexander Zverev vs (11) Karen Khachanov

Followed by: (4) Ben Shelton vs (2) Taylor Fritz

Centre Court (In Montreal)

Starting at 3:00 p.m. local time: Coco Gauff/McCartney Kessler vs (3) Taylor Townsend/Zhang Shuai

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (9) Elena Rybakina vs (WC) Victoria Mboko

Followed by: Naomi Osaka vs (16) Clara Tauson

Canadian Open 2025: Where to Watch

Taylor Fritz at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Canadian Open 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus

Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

UK - Sky Sports

For more information regarding the matches broadcast, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).

Canadian Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match of the day across both cities will be the doubles showdown, starting at 3:00 p.m. in Montreal and 4:30 p.m. in Toronto. The singles semifinals will kick off the evening session at 6:00 p.m. in Montreal and 7:30 p.m. in Toronto. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 11 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (Day session, Centre Court, Toronto) Start time (Evening session, Centre Court, Toronto) Start time (Centre Court, Montreal, Day session) Start time (Evening session, Centre Court, Montreal) USA, Canada August 6, 2025, 4:30 p.m. ET August 6, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET August 6, 2025, 3:00 p.m. ET August 6, 2025, 6:00 p.m. ET UK August 6, 2025, 9:30 p.m. BST August 6, 2025, 12:00 a.m. BST August 6, 2025, 8:00 p.m. BST August 6, 2025, 11:00 p.m. BST India August 7, 2025, 2:00 a.m. IST August 7, 2025, 4:30 a.m. IST August 7, 2025, 12:30 a.m. IST August 7, 2025, 3:30 a.m. IST

