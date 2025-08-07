Canadian Open 2025 Schedule Day 12: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | National Bank Open

The Canadian Open 2025 will conclude with the men's and women's singles finals, along with the men's doubles final on Day 12 (Thursday, August 7) of the tournament. Coco Gauff and McCartney Kessler beat third seeds Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai to win the women's doubles title on Wednesday.

The women's singles final will pit former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka against rising young star and home hope Victoria Mboko. The latter saved a match point against Elena Rybakina in the semifinals to reach the biggest final of her career.

Osaka did the same against Liudmila Samsonova in the second round and is through to her biggest final since her return to the tour from maternity leave. She will be eyeing to capture her third WTA 1000 title and her first since 2019.

Fourth seed Ben Shelton will take on 11th seed Karen Khachanov in the men's singles final. Shelton has advanced to his maiden Masters 1000 final, while the latter has achieved the feat for the second time in his career.

The men's doubles final will feature an all-British showdown between second seeds Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash and sixth seeds Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski. The tournament is set to end on a high note with some exciting matches for the title.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 12 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 12 of the Canadian Open 2025

Centre Court (In Toronto)

Starting at 5:00 p.m. local time: (6) Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski vs (2) Julian Cash/Lloyd Glasspool

Not before 7:30 p.m. local time: (4) Ben Shelton vs (11) Karen Khachanov

Centre Court (In Montreal)

Starting at 6:00 p.m. local time: Naomi Osaka vs (WC) Victoria Mboko

Canadian Open 2025: Where to Watch

Naomi Osaka at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Canadian Open 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus

Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

UK - Sky Sports

For more information regarding the matches broadcast, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).

Canadian Open 2025: Match Timings

The men's doubles final will kick off the proceedings in Toronto at 5:00 p.m. local time, followed by the singles final at 7:30 p.m. The women's singles final in Montreal will get underway at 6:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK and India for Day 12 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (Men's doubles final) Start time (Women's singles final) Start time (Men's singles final) USA, Canada August 7, 2025, 5:00 p.m. ET August 7, 2025, 6:00 p.m. ET August 7, 2025, 7:30 p.m. ET UK August 7, 2025, 10:00 p.m. BST August 7, 2025, 11:00 p.m. BST August 8, 2025, 12:30 a.m. BST India August 8, 2025, 2:30 p.m. IST August 8, 2025, 3:30 a.m. IST August 8, 2025, 5:00 a.m. IST

