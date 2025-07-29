Canadian Open 2025 Schedule Day 3: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | National Bank Open

Day 3 (Tuesday, July 29) of the Canadian Open 2025 will mark the start of the second round, along with the conclusion of a few first-round matches. The ATP and WTA Tours are split in Toronto and Montreal respectively this time. Top seeds across both cities, Alexander Zverev and Coco Gauff, will be in action.
Zverev will face Adam Walton, while Gauff will take on compatriot Danielle Collins. Home favorites Leylah Fernandez and Denis Shapovalov will be in the mix as well. Alexei Popyrin will commence his title defense against Nicolas Arseneault.
Emma Navarro, Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev, Elena Rybakina and Lorenzo Musetti are some of the other big names in the fray. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Canadian Open 2025.
Schedule for Day 3 of the Canadian Open 2025
Centre Court (In Toronto)
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs (5) Holger Rune
Followed by: (3) Lorenzo Musetti vs (Q) James Duckworth
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (22) Denis Shapovalov vs Learner Tien
Followed by: (1) Alexander Zverev vs Adam Walton
Motorola Razr Grandstand Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (Q) Emilio Nava vs (17) Ugo Humbert
Followed by: (11) Karen Khachanov vs (Q) Juan Pablo Ficovich
Followed by: (WC) Nicolas Arseneault vs (18) Alexei Popyrin
Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: Roman Safiullin vs (8) Casper Ruud
Followed by: (10) Daniil Medvedev vs (LL) Dalibor Svrcina
The full schedule can be found here.
Centre Court (In Montreal)
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (WC) Rebecca Marino vs (8) Emma Navarro
Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: Maya Joint vs Leylah Fernandez
Followed by: (4) Mirra Andreeva vs (WC) Bianca Andreescu
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (1) Coco Gauff vs Danielle Collins
Followed by: (23) Sofia Kenin vs (WC) Victoria Mboko
Rogers Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (30) Dayana Yastremska vs Camila Osorio
Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: (24) Marta Kostyuk vs Marketa Vondrousova
Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Aoi Ito vs (7) Jasmine Paolini
Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (9) Elena Rybakina vs Hailey Baptiste
Followed by: Suzan Lamens vs (18) Beatriz Haddad Maia
The full schedule can be found here.
Canadian Open 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Canadian Open 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus
Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
UK - Sky Sports
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).
Canadian Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match in Montreal, where the women are camped for the week, will begin at 11:00 a.m. across all courts. Matches in Toronto, where the men are competing, will begin at 11:00 a.m., except on Centre Court, which is set for a 12:30 p.m. start. The evening session across both cities will begin at 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows: