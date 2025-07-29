Canadian Open 2025 Schedule Day 3: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | National Bank Open

Day 3 (Tuesday, July 29) of the Canadian Open 2025 will mark the start of the second round, along with the conclusion of a few first-round matches. The ATP and WTA Tours are split in Toronto and Montreal respectively this time. Top seeds across both cities, Alexander Zverev and Coco Gauff, will be in action.

Zverev will face Adam Walton, while Gauff will take on compatriot Danielle Collins. Home favorites Leylah Fernandez and Denis Shapovalov will be in the mix as well. Alexei Popyrin will commence his title defense against Nicolas Arseneault.

Emma Navarro, Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev, Elena Rybakina and Lorenzo Musetti are some of the other big names in the fray. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Canadian Open 2025.

Schedule for Day 3 of the Canadian Open 2025

Centre Court (In Toronto)

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs (5) Holger Rune

Followed by: (3) Lorenzo Musetti vs (Q) James Duckworth

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (22) Denis Shapovalov vs Learner Tien

Followed by: (1) Alexander Zverev vs Adam Walton

Motorola Razr Grandstand Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (Q) Emilio Nava vs (17) Ugo Humbert

Followed by: (11) Karen Khachanov vs (Q) Juan Pablo Ficovich

Followed by: (WC) Nicolas Arseneault vs (18) Alexei Popyrin

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: Roman Safiullin vs (8) Casper Ruud

Followed by: (10) Daniil Medvedev vs (LL) Dalibor Svrcina

The full schedule can be found here.

Centre Court (In Montreal)

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (WC) Rebecca Marino vs (8) Emma Navarro

Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: Maya Joint vs Leylah Fernandez

Followed by: (4) Mirra Andreeva vs (WC) Bianca Andreescu

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (1) Coco Gauff vs Danielle Collins

Followed by: (23) Sofia Kenin vs (WC) Victoria Mboko

Rogers Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (30) Dayana Yastremska vs Camila Osorio

Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: (24) Marta Kostyuk vs Marketa Vondrousova

Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Aoi Ito vs (7) Jasmine Paolini

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (9) Elena Rybakina vs Hailey Baptiste

Followed by: Suzan Lamens vs (18) Beatriz Haddad Maia

The full schedule can be found here.

Canadian Open 2025: Where to Watch

Alexander Zverev is the top seed at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Canadian Open 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus

Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

UK - Sky Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).

Canadian Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match in Montreal, where the women are camped for the week, will begin at 11:00 a.m. across all courts. Matches in Toronto, where the men are competing, will begin at 11:00 a.m., except on Centre Court, which is set for a 12:30 p.m. start. The evening session across both cities will begin at 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (All courts, Montreal, Toronto - except Centre Court) Start time (Evening session, Centre Court, Montreal & Toronto) Start time (Centre Court, Toronto) USA, Canada July 29, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET July 29, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET July 29, 2025, 12:30 p.m. ET UK July 29, 2025, 4:00 p.m. BST July 30, 2025, 12:00 a.m. BST July 29, 2025, 5:30 p.m. BST India July 29, 2025, 8:30 p.m. IST July 30, 2025, 4:30 a.m. IST July 29, 2025, 10:00 p.m. IST

