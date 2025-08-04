Canadian Open 2025 Schedule Day 9: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | National Bank Open

By SAGNIK DATTA
Published Aug 04, 2025 03:43 GMT
ATP Masters 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 5 - Source: Getty
Day 9 schedule at the 2025 Canadian Open ft. Alexander Zverev (Getty Images)

Day 9 of the 2025 Canadian Open will feature quarterfinal matches in both the men's and women's singles. On the men's side, some of the top seeds who will be in action are the top seed, Alexander Zverev, and eleventh-seeded Karen Khachanov.

Eighteen seed and defending champion Alexei Popyrin will look to continue his title defense as he takes on Zverev in the quarterfinals. The Australian has won against heavyweights like Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune and will be keen to improve his 0-3 record against the German player in the upcoming match.

Men's doubles will also be in action as top seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic will be in action, looking for their fourth title of the season. On the women's side, ninth seed Elena Rybakina will be in action as she takes on 24th seed Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals.

However, the attention of the local crowd will be on 18-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko, who will be in action against Jessica Bouzas Maniero in her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal. Mboko won against the top seed Coco Gauff in the previous round and will have the crowd's support going into the match.

However, Gauff will be in action alongside McCartney Kessler in the doubles as they take on Hsieh Su-wei and Olga Danilovic in the semifinal. Let's take a look at the schedule for Day 9 at the 2025 Canadian Open.

Schedule for Day 9 of the Canadian Open 2025

Center Court (Toronto)

Starting at 4:00 pm local time: (2) Julian Cash/ Lloyd Glasspool vs Guido Andreozzi/ Sander Arends

Not before 7:00 pm: (1) Alexander Zverev vs (18) Alexei Popyrin

Followed by: (11) Karen Khachanov vs (26) Alex Michelsen

Motorola Razr Grandstand Court

Starting at 5:30 pm local time: (1) Marcelo Arevalo/ Mate Pavic vs (6) Joe Salisbury/ Neal Skupski

Followed by: Fernando Ramboli/ John-Patrick Smith vs Maximo Gonzalez/ Andres Molteni

Center Court (Montreal)

Starting at 4:00 pm local time: Coco Gauff/ McCartney Kessler vs Hsieh Se-wei/ Olga Danilovic

Not before 6:00 pm local time: (9) Elena Rybakina vs (28) Marta Kostyuk

Followed by: (WC) Victoria Mboko vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Canadian Open 2025: Where to Watch

In Picture: Victora Mboko (Getty)
Audiences across the world will be able to catch the Day 9 action of the Canadian Open from both Toronto and Montreal on the following platforms.

USA- Tennis Channel, TC Plus

Canada- Sportsnet, TVA

UK- Sky Sports

For further streaming information, click here for ATP and click here for WTA.

Canadian Open 2025: Match Timings

Day 9 of the Canadian Open will see matches begin at 4:30 pm local time in Toronto and at 4:00 pm in Montreal. The Center Court in Toronto has a 7:00 pm local time start for the evening session, whereas the Center Court in Montreal will have an evening session starting from 6:00 pm local time.

CountryStart Time (Center Court, Toronto)Start Time (Motorola Razr Grandstand Court)Start Time (Center Court, Montreal)
USA/ CanadaAugust 4, 2025, 4:30 pm ETAugust 4, 2025, 5:30 pm ETAugust 4, 2025, 4:00 pm ET
UKAugust 4, 2025, 9:30 pm BSTAugust 4, 2025, 10:30 pm BSTAugust 4, 2025, 9:00 pm BST
IndiaAugust 5, 2025, 1:30 am ISTAugust 5, 2025, 2:30 am ISTAugust 5, 2025, 1:00 am IST
